(Harlan) -- Harlan’s Jenna Gessert learned cross country and long distance running could be part of her future early in her junior year. Recently, Gessert made it official in signing to run cross country and track at Simpson.
“(Simpson head coach Heath Moenck) reached out to me after a couple of my races and talked to me for a while about joining the team,” Gessert told KMA Sports. “He set up a thing so I could come visit the campus and meet the team and practice.”
Gessert says that as she was learning more and more about Simpson, she could see herself joining the Storm program.
“I really liked the campus,” she said. “I liked how small it was. It felt like Harlan, so it wouldn’t be a big change. The team was super nice, and they were all so welcoming.”
Gessert proved to be a key member of Harlan’s state-qualifying team this past cross country season and earned KMA Sports All-Senior in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. However, her best races may be ahead of her as she is fairly new to cross country and distance running.
“Ever since I was young, I wanted to play volleyball,” Gessert said, “but after I quit volleyball and joined cross country for two days, ran a race and ended up on varsity I found out that cross country was my sport. I’ve always run track, but I used to be a sprinter in middle school. One day, my coach told me we’re running the mile, and I loved distance running (from then on).”
Gessert, who has a pair of state track medals as a member of the Cyclones’ last two 4x800 meter relay teams, credits former Harlan cross country coach Doug Renkly and teammate Kate Heithoff for helping her get to this point.
“(Coach Renkly) was a great coach, and he was just always there for me,” she said. “(He) pushed me and made sure I did my best. (Heithoff) actually convinced me to quit volleyball and join cross country, because she thought I would be good at it.”
Listen to much more with Gessert on her college decision linked below.