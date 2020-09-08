(Harlan) -- This week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week made a major impact on Friday night during Harlan’s latest win over a state-ranked foe.
Sophomore Aidan Hall pulled in five receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns on offense while managing a pair of key interceptions on defense during a 21-18 win over Pella.
Hall joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Tuesday morning to talk about his performance.
“Our offensive line was giving our quarterback time to get the ball downfield,” he said. “That allowed for me to make plays. On defense, we were playing a little zone and a little man defense. Just making plays when the ball came my way.”
The victory was Harlan’s second straight over a ranked team after a 40-28 victory over Grinnell in the opening week. Along with Hall, fellow sophomore Teagon Kasperbauer has been outstanding at quarterback with 616 yards and six touchdowns passing.
“I’ve known what he could do my entire life,” Hall said. “He’s been my quarterback, and he’s always been the guy. I just trust him. Our experience goes back (a lot of years), and we’ve built trust over time.”
This Friday night, Harlan has their third straight state-ranked opponent in Glenwood. The Rams are also 2-0 following a pair of dominant wins over Thomas Jefferson and Treynor.
“These wins definitely will help with our confidence going into the next five district games,” Hall said. “We’re just excited for the opportunity to go out there and show what we’ve got.”
The Harlan/Glenwood game can be heard on Friday evening on our KMAX-Stream1 with Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 PM.
Listen to the complete interview with Hall linked below.