(Harlan) -- Thanks to a miraculous comeback, Harlan senior Aidan Hall ended his high-school football career as a two-time state champion.
The speedy, dynamic playmaker also ends his glory days at Harlan as the 2022 KMAland 3A/4A/5A Offensive Player of the Year.
No matter the position, Hall wreaked havoc in an explosive Harlan offense while leading the program to a 12-1 record, 14th state title and second consecutive.
"It means a lot," Hall said. "We put a lot of time into it. We set the goal in June. To pull it off two years in a row is special."
Hall starred for the Cyclones with 1,926 total yards and 33 touchdowns. While his senior season was full of highlights and unbelievable performances, it's perhaps his toughest performance that sticks out to Hall. Mount Vernon contained him to only 38 yards on 11 touches last Friday.
"It was definitely frustrating," Hall said. "But give their (Mount Vernon) defensive staff credit. They had two guys on me at all times. I couldn't do a whole lot, but we got the win. That's all that matters."
His final game in a Harlan uniform might not have been a fantastic individual performance, but his penultimate showcase with the Cyclones may have been his finest hour.
The Iowa defensive back commit totaled 316 yards and five touchdowns in Harlan's 49-35 semifinal win over ADM.
"Our line played great," Hall said. "It was a cool feeling to score five touchdowns. It was definitely a top-two game for me."
Behind Hall, Harlan's offense averaged 47.7 points and 364.5 yards per game.
"It was super fun," Hall said. "We had a great group of guys constantly working hard."
Hall was a four-year contributor to the Cyclones. He primarily played at wide receiver in his freshman and sophomore years before becoming the ultimate utility player in his junior season.
"Last year, tailback was a weaker part of our team," he said. "I was like, 'I'll do it. Whatever. Just put me out wide sometimes.' It obviously worked out well."
Hall compares his role to that of San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel. He split time at running back and receiver during his final two years, totaling 3,079 yards and 55 touchdowns in 2021 and 2022 behind his stellar track speed.
"My speed helped me change my pace," he said. "If you get to the edge in high school, you're going to do good things."
Hall ends his prep career as one of the best players to ever suit up for Iowa's most successful high school football program.
"Having experience allowed me to see things not all players can," he said. "My experience helped me a lot. I'm one of the only freshmen to ever start at Harlan."
Hall joins his quarterback, Teagon Kasperbauer, and former Harlan star Nick Foss as Cyclones to claim the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year honor. Hear the full interview with Hall below.
PREVIOUS CLASS 3A/4A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan
2020: Lennx Brown, Abraham Lincoln
2019: Zach Carr, Glenwood
PREVIOUS 11-PLAYER OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2018: Max Duggan, Lewis Central
2017: Nick Foss, Harlan
2016: Chase Shiltz, Creston/Orient-Macksburg
2015: Chase Shiltz, Creston/Orient-Macksburg
**The Offensive Player of the Year first split to A/1A/2A and 3A/4A in 2019.
PREVIOUS KMALAND PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2014: Ben Wellman, Tri-Center
2013: Austin Simmons, Lewis Central