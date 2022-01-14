(Harlan) -- One of KMAland's top all-around volleyball players will take her talents to Des Moines Area Community College.
Harlan senior Zophi Hendricks committed to the Bears on December 21st and joined Friday's Upon Further Review to discuss her decision.
"Volleyball has always been important to me," Hendricks said. "I started playing club volleyball in middle school. Since then, I've had a passion for volleyball."
Hendricks told KMA Sports in August that she was unsure if collegiate volleyball was in her future, but then DMACC came along.
"After our Harlan season, Coach Elle Crees set me up with a profile on Field Level. I added film and highlights. That's when coaches started contacting me."
A visit to DMACC sealed her commitment over interest from Grand View and Northwest Missouri State.
"I fell in love with the facility and the athletic program," she said. "The coach (DMACC head coach Danielle Lopez) was great and very considerate. She was very caring about my goals and future."
The Hawkeye Ten Conference first-team choice averaged 3.0 kills per set last year with a .186 efficiency. She also contributed 2.7 digs per set from her outside hitter position. She hopes to continue playing that position in college, but she's open to whatever opportunities come to her on the floor.
"I would love to pass and go all around if possible," she said. "I'm training and becoming stronger."
Once unsure of playing college volleyball, Hendricks now says she's interested in prolonging her career after she concludes her two-year stint with the Bears.
"Possibly, I might go on to play for a four-year college," she said. "But I'm still up in the air because I might just want to focus on my major."
The Bears were 19-15 last season. Former KMAlanders Chloe Gilgen (West Harrison), Anna Niehaus (Kuemper Catholic) and Alissa Weinkoetz (East Union) were on their roster last year and are eligible for another year at DMACC.
Check out the full interview with Hendricks below.