(Harlan) -- An unsung hero on Harlan football's championship run is headed to Dordt next year.
Kicker Stephen Leinen recently announced his commitment and spoke with KMA Sports about his decision.
"It's awesome to have the opportunity to play college football," Leinen said. "And to continue my career in agriculture."
A soccer player, Leinen got into kicking footballs thanks to an encounter with his neighbor -- Ethan Knutson, a former Harlan kicker.
"I asked him if he would teach me to kick," Leinen said. "He said he would. That's how it started. I was a good soccer player. That transitioned to football well."
Leinen's kicking ability drew Dordt's attention.
"Sophomore year, the coach reached out to me," he said. "I really liked it there. After my official visit, I wanted to commit."
Leinen visited numerous NAIA and FBS schools, but Dordt felt like home because of their education, connection with the coaching staff and the college professors.
"It's all one big family," Leinen said. "It felt like home. I felt like I was back at Harlan."
Leinen was an underrated weapon during Harlan's back-to-back state championships. This year, he booted 74 touchbacks and converted 82 of his 84 extra-point attempts. He hopes to improve his craft at Dordt.
"I'll try growing my skill set by working with their people, as well as going to various camps," Leinen said. "The goal is to start freshman year and keep it rolling there."
Click below to hear more with Leinen.