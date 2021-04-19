(Harlan) -- Harlan’s Will McLaughlin will stay a Cyclone.
The Cyclones standout junior announced his commitment to Iowa State on Saturday evening. On Monday morning, McLaughlin joined Upon Further Review to comment on his decision.
“Everything that Coach (Matt) Campbell is doing there is amazing,” McLaughlin said. “He’s making history. I just want to be a part of that.”
McLaughlin’s process towards choosing Iowa State began in November of his sophomore year when he first received an offer from Coach Campbell and staff.
“That was really sweet,” he said. “I was really pumped up about that, and I got to go see some games. I was fortunate to have that happen to me. Also took an unofficial visit in February of my sophomore year, and that was great. I was able to build relationships with those coaches. It’s been great.”
McLaughlin had a huge junior season, finishing with 70.5 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in helping Harlan to a state runner-up in Class 3A. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound middle linebacker prospect chose the Cyclones over other offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Air Force and Buffalo.
“I’ve definitely been working on getting faster,” McLaughlin said. “I sprained my ankle pretty good during basketball season in January, and I’m still recovering from that. It’s been a long, slow recovery, but speed is the biggest thing. And everything else. You can always get better.”
Hear more with McLaughlin from Monday’s UFR linked below.