(Harlan) -- Harlan’s multi-talented Brennon Munch is ready to turn his attention to running cross country and track at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.
While Munch is excited to continue his career at the collegiate level. He’s had quite a busy summer ahead of it.
“Right now I’m at AIT for the National Guard,” Munch said. “I’ll be doing HR services at my unit while I’m in college. It’s been pretty nice. On the weekends, we’re able to run, so I’ve been getting about six or seven miles each day on the weekends.”
Munch, who will be finishing up with his training in the coming days, will then head to Davenport after casting “a wide net” during his collegiate search.
“There’s a lot of schools like St. Ambrose that I could have went to,” he said. “It really came down to Grand View and St. Ambrose. When I had to make a decision, I looked at the music program. That really made the decision since both have fantastic athletic programs.”
Munch says there was plenty more to like about St. Ambrose, which is an NAIA school in the Chicagoland Collegiate Conference.
“I loved the environment,” he said. “When I visited other places, it didn’t quite match what they had. I liked how their coach treated me, and I really liked the general atmosphere. The city of Davenport is a beautiful city.”
Munch joins a cross country roster made up of eight from Illinois, seven Iowans and one from Wisconsin. Listen to the full interview with the Harlan graduate linked below.