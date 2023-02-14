(Harlan) -- Harlan wrestling's final match at the State Wrestling Tournament will mark the end of an era for the program.
Cyclones head wrestling coach John Murtaugh is retiring from the program at the end of this season.
For Murtaugh, the end of the season will conclude a season full of farewells and tributes.
"It's felt weird all year," Murtaugh said. "Every place I go, it's my last. It's been a little melancholy."
For Murtaugh, the decision to step down wasn't easy, but it coincided with his decision to retire from teaching.
"It was hard," he said. "I wasn't sure at the time, but now I'm reaffirmed that now is the time to go. I could have hung around and coached, but I feel you lose touch with the kids when you're out of the classroom."
A native of Harlan, Coach Murtaugh spent the first two decades of his coaching career in Wayne, Nebraska. He started as a head coach and then served 17 years as their head coach before returning home to lead the Cyclones in 2003. Murtaugh's teams won 354 duals during his career -- an accomplishment he never focused on.
"I've been blessed to coach great people," Murtaugh said. "The most important (thing) is the relationships I established along the way. I didn't used to keep track of my dual wins. It's not about achievements. It's about relationships."
Coach Murtaugh cites coaching his sons, Josh and Ryan, as highlights of his coaching career. Ryan won a state title for Wayne in 1999, and Tyler was a state medalist at Harlan.
His favorite memory makes sense once you understand what drove Murtaugh during his coaching career.
"You have to make it a family," Murtaugh said. "We feel like it's a family atmosphere. If I'm giving advice to a younger coach: try to create a family within your program."
Four Harlan wrestlers -- Jesse Jens (106), Spencer Fink (113), Brody McKinley (138) and Zane Bendorf (195) -- qualified for state in Coach Murtaugh's final year.
"I want to see what I saw all year out of them," Murtaugh said. "Dance with the girl that you brought to the dance. Don't change anything, and keep doing what you're doing."
Whenever the quartet's time ends at state, an era full of stellar teams and smooth one-liners ends.
"I think it will hit me then," Murtaugh said. "And then, next year, when I'm at home on a Saturday in the winter time is when it's really going to hit me. That's all I've ever known. I live for these Saturday tournaments. It will hit me next year when I'm not going 100 miles per hour."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Murtaugh.