Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely early, then cloudy after midnight. It will be windy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely early, then cloudy after midnight. It will be windy at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.