(Harlan) -- Harlan standout quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer has rewritten the record books for Iowa's most storied program.
Kasperbauer threw for 186 yards last week in Harlan's 42-14 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, surpassing Joel Osborn as the Cyclones' all-time leader with 6,382 yards.
"It's an honor to see the numerous years I've put into it come out with a record like this," Kasperbauer said. "It's pretty accomplishing."
He reflected on his record-breaking performance on Wednesday's Upon Further Review, but Kasperbauer was oblivious to his milestone on Friday night.
"I didn't realize until another kid on the bus told me I broke it," he said. "We have a lot more work to do."
Kasperbauer's record-breaking performance came in his 28th start. And he probably isn't done breaking records. He's currently tied with Osborn as Harlan's all-time leader in career passing touchdowns with 76.
"It means a lot to play quarterback at Harlan," he said. "There's pressure on you, but I feed off the pressure."
The reigning KMAland 3A/4A/5A Offensive Player of the Year has thrown for 522 yards and seven touchdowns while leading the defending Class 3A state champions to a 2-1 start.
"I like to work hard and don't assume anything," Kasperbauer said. "It's nice to see things flow throughout the year. We'll see how things end up."
Of course, Kasperbauer's accomplishments haven't come solo. Kasperbauer has surrounded himself with stellar wide receivers during his career, such as Aidan Hall, Connor Frame, Joey Moser, Cade Sears and Jacob Birch.
He's also quick to credit this year's starting offensive linemen -- Gunner Schmitz, Hayden Soma, Austin Schumacher, Stephen Fah and Jace Gubbels.
"They love getting after it," Kasperbauer said of his offensive line. "I love having them."
Harlan currently sits No. 1 in the Class 3A State Rankings. They return to action on Friday night against Glenwood.
While the Cyclones average 44 points per game, the Rams also have a high-powered offense that Harlan must account for on Friday.
"I think we just have to study film and see where we can pick them apart," Kasperbauer said. "We'll work hard and see what we can do best."
Click below to hear more with Kasperbauer.