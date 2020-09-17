(Harlan) -- The Harlan softball team had another senior announce a college commitment recently.
Cyclones outfielder Julia Schechinger will take her talents to Southwestern Community College in Creston.
“I went to a camp there and saw the facilities and everything,” Schechinger told KMA Sports. “After I got the chance to talk to their coach and go on the visit I just knew.”
The year-round softball standout, Schechinger hit .348/.392/.406 with four doubles and 12 RBI in a shortened junior season for one of the area’s top teams.
“I’d been talking with their coaches, and I think their coaches are really going to be really focused on me,” Schechinger added. “They’re really hands on, and I really liked that. After the visit, I knew I wanted to go there.”
Schechinger says she also talked with Iowa Western during her recruiting process, but everything aligned when she had a chance to look into SWCC.
“I really liked the size of the school,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go to a bigger or smaller school, but I really liked the size. And they had the major I was looking to study, which is criminal justice.”
Hear much more from Schechinger from Thursday’s Upon Further Review in the interview linked below.