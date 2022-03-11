(Harlan) -- Harlan’s Claire Schmitz finished out a fantastic basketball career last month, and now she has her sights set on the next level.
Schmitz, who claimed First Team All-Hawkeye Ten last week, will play basketball at the next level with American Rivers Conference champion Simpson.
“Simpson was the first team to reach out to me,” Schmitz told KMA Sports. “They just kept building that connection. Every soccer game they would text me and in basketball season the connection was even stronger.”
Schmitz averaged 12.2 points and 9.0 rebounds this past season for the Cyclones, adding 2.0 steals, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 assists to show plenty of versatility to prospective collegiate coaches.
“After talking to (Simpson) throughout the year, I could tell they really wanted me,” Schmitz added. “The coaches really feel at home to me, and after I went on a visit a few times, I knew I wanted to go there.”
Schmitz is just the latest KMAland girls basketball player to join a Simpson program bustling with area talent. Jenna Taylor (Creston) recently finished up an incredible career with the program while Kia Rasmussen (IKM-Manning) and Haley Rasmussen (Atlantic) are also on this season’s roster.
In addition, Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Macy Emgarten are members of Simpson’s 2022 recruiting class.
“I know they have a really good business program,” Schmitz said. “It’s close to Des Moines for internships in the summer that will be good for my career. They have a really good team aspect, and it’s like a family there.”
Hear much more with Schmitz from Friday’s UFR linked below.