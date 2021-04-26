(Harlan) -- Harlan senior Jesse Schwery will take his talents to Oskaloosa to wrestle for William Penn.
"It means a lot to me," Schwery said. "I really love the sport.
Schwery, a standout football player for the Cyclones, says he leaned towards playing football, but the offers were there for him to wrestle.
"I started hearing from coaches during my junior season," he said. "So I started giving it some real thought. My first sport was always football. If I got offers there, I would have taken it."
Schwery chose William Penn over Graceland, Cornell, Buena Vista and Indian Hills.
"Things just felt different," he said. "The entire thing was about how I would fit into the school. They have nice facilities and they had the major, which other campuses did not offer."
The multi-time state qualifier plans to major in civil engineering, and is ready for the transition to the collegiate level. He hopes to make an instant impact.
"I want to become a starter," he said. "And be a team player. I'm all about the team. Wrestling is technically an individual sport, but your teammates can make or break you."
