(Atlantic) -- After overcoming a first-quarter deficit, the Harlan girl's basketball team rode strong performances from their usual contributors to take home a Class 3A regional semifinal victory over Atlantic.
The Cyclones (14-7) fell behind 6-0 to start the first quarter, but a quick turnaround in the second quarter swung the lead and momentum in their favor, and they never gave up that lead on their way to a 46-37 win over the Trojans (18-5).
"We knew coming in here that it was going to be a packed gym and really loud, and I thought we got kind of caught up in the emotion of the gym and the fans to start the game," said Harlan Head Coach Zach Klaassen. "Fortunately a couple of their shots rimmed in and rimmed out and then we settled down a little bit and we started playing our basketball and good things started to happen."
After falling behind 8-5 after one quarter, the Cyclones' offense started to come to life in the second quarter outscoring the Trojans 14-7, including a pair of steals that junior Ava Monson was able to turn into buckets on the other end. However, sophomore Aubrey Schwieso would take over the offensive reigns and lead Harlan in scoring on the night with 17 points.
"I was definitely not taking too many shots and nothing was really falling first half, but then it was just being patient with the ball and moving it around too," said Schwieso.
Meanwhile, Monson put up a strong all-around performance joining Schwieso in double digits with 12 points while also racking up eight rebounds and four steals on the night.
"I think we all just work well as a team and passing the ball around helped all of us generally," said Monson.
"(Monson)'s rebounding was unbelievable and she had some big buckets and steals, but her rebounding kept us in the game for the most part," said Klaassen. "She's going to play hard all the time, and the other thing she did do tonight is stay out of foul trouble so we could keep her on the floor and that helps a ton."
After taking a 19-15 lead into halftime, Harlan pulled ahead by as much as nine and mounted a 7-2 run in the third before Jada Jensen knocked in a trey ball to cut the lead back to six. But after Monson responded with a three of her own, the Cyclones still held a 31-24 lead with one quarter left to play. Meanwhile, Harlan's defense held the Trojans' offense to another single-digit quarter.
"I thought we did a good job of keeping Jada out of the middle of the floor, because when she breaks you down in the middle she can distribute and everybody else is collapsing and that's how they can get those wide open looks," said Klaassen. "I thought we did a good job of pushing her to the side and we covered up the three-point arc a little bit better."
"I think the 2-3 zone was really helping," said Monson. "Our boxing out wasn't the strongest and overall it could probably improve, but we came out with the win."
However, the Trojans wouldn't go quietly as they would mount an 8-3 run to start the final quarter and dwindle the Cyclones' lead to two. However, Schwieso came through with a big three that was also the first of the night for her to take the momentum away and spark a 12-5 run to finish out the game, including going 6/10 from the free throw line.
"Down the stretch we really started to put the ones in that we needed -- I think it was huge to get most of those to fall," said Schwieso. "We just needed to take a deep breath."
Other contributors on the night for Harlan included Ella Plagman, would totaled eight points, including a pair of three-pointers, and Erica Rust, who chipped in with four points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, for Atlantic, Paytn Harter stuffed the stat sheet in the losing effort posting 20 points and 19 rebounds. Jensen also chipped in with 12 points.
The Cyclones keep their postseason alive and will now gear up for a regional final with Des Moines Christian on Saturday, who are fresh off a 67-52 win over Clarke.
"Anytime you survive and advance in tournament play is awesome, and we're down to the last 16 teams," said Klaassen. "We just have got to come ready to go to see if we can get to the final eight."
Meanwhile, for Atlantic, their strong season comes to an end at 18-5 after finishing second in a hotly contested Hawkeye Ten conference. You can check out the full interviews with Schwieso, Monson, and Klaassen below: