(Harlan) -- Harlan standout Cade Sears figured he would follow with the family tradition and play baseball at the next level. Instead, college football coaches started calling, and now he’s committed to play for the reigning national champion at South Dakota State.
“Until about the middle of spring, I was planning on playing baseball (at the next level),” Sears confessed to KMA Sports. “Then, South Dakota State started showing interest so I switched directions.”
Sears’ older brothers Dillon (Western Illinois) and Brett (currently at Nebraska) played Division I college baseball, so for the youngest of the trio to make a move to football was a bit surprising for everybody.
“I’ve been thinking about playing baseball my whole life,” Cade Sears said, “but now I’m playing Division I football. I took a good thought about it, and I decided that’s what I wanted to do.”
Sears was one of the top receivers in the area this past fall, finishing with 46 receptions for 973 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Cyclones, which won their second straight 3A state championship. He followed up a breakout football campaign with top-five finishes in the 3A 100 and 200 while also running for the state champion 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays.
“Teams started talking to me around the middle of (football) season when I was playing all right,” Sears said. “They were sending me game day invites, and then South Dakota State started talking to me right before track. I went on a junior day visit, and that’s when they really started talking to me.”
After receiving an offer from the Jackrabbits coaching staff, which led SDSU to a national championship in 2022, Sears didn’t take long to make up his mind.
“I loved the campus and the town, and the coaches and all the facilities,” Sears said. “I kind of made up my mind (on the visit), but I just gave it a few more days before I (committed). I just wanted to find the right fit for me. I didn’t have a timeline. I was just hoping to find the right place for me, and I found it.”
Sears is the sixth known KMAland Class of 2024 athlete to commit to compete at the next level. He’s the fifth that will play a Division I sport and the first in football. Check out the full interview with Sears below.