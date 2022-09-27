(Harlan) -- The reigning KMAland Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year has picked up where she left off last year.
After an impressive high school debut last year, Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman has shined in her sophomore season.
"I think things have gone well," Sonderman said. "We haven't had as many meets as we usually do, but the one's we've had have gone well."
Sonderman won the individual title at her home meet last week in a time of 19:03.40. Her familiarity with the course allowed her to attack its hills.
"There are some long, gradual hills," she said. "I didn't give up on that and tried to go as fast I could."
Sonderman is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.
The standout entered this year riding high after a memorable freshman season, where she won the Hawkeye Ten Meet and ultimately finished 16th at the Class 3A state meet.
"I was surprised with how my season turned out last year," she said. "I've just tried to pick up where I left off. So far, I've been reaching my goals. I hope I keep doing that."
As she gets more high school experience, Sonderman's technique improves.
"My form has gotten better," she said. "My coaches have helped me with that. I know which parts of the race I need to pick up my speed in."
As the season winds down, Sonderman hopes to repeat as conference champ while putting herself in a good spot for the postseason.
"I just want to keep doing my best at every race," she said. "I'm going to work on going faster on the last mile. That could improve my times. It's all in your head. If you tell yourself you can, you can."
Check out the full interview with Sonderman below.