Lindsey Sonderman

(KMAland) -- Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman climbed to No. 2 in the latest state cross country rankings released by the IATC. 

Sonderman is the highest-ranked girls runner while Sioux City North's Gabe Nash leads the boys side with a No. 2 ranking in Class 4A rankings. View the full rankings here

CLASS 4A BOYS

2. Gabe Nash, Jr, Sioux City North 

5. Will Lohr, Sr, Sioux City North

6. Natnael Kifle, So, Sioux City North

17. Ethan Eichhorn, So, Lewis Central

25. Yemane Kifle, Sr, Sioux City North

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

5. Kaia Downs, Sr, Sioux City East

22. Elizabeth Jordan, Jr, Sioux City North

CLASS 3A BOYS 

13. Bryant Keller, So, Glenwood 

26. Michael Pottebaum, Sr, Kuemper Catholic

28. Tyler Shelton, Sr, Harlan

CLASS 3A GIRLS

2. Lindsey Sonderman, Fr, Harlan 

11. Kaia Bieker, Sr, Harlan

15. Ava Rush, Jr, Atlantic 

17. Lola Mendlik, Fr, Denison-Schleswig

22. Brooklyn Stanley, So, Bishop Heelan

30. Madelyn Berglund, Fr, Glenwood

CLASS 2A BOYS

17. Baylor Bergren, Sr, Red Oak

18. Bryce Patten, Sr, Underwood

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

11. Mayson Hartley, Jr, Clarinda 

CLASS 1A BOYS 

7. Colin Lillie, Jr, St. Albert

9. Doug Berg, Jr, Nodaway Valley

12. William Gillis, Sr, Central Decatur 

20. Patrick Heffernan, Jr, Boyer Valley

24. R.C. Hicks, Sr, Wayne

25. Landon Bendgen, Jr, Woodbine 

CLASS 1A GIRLS 

7. Courtney Sporrer, Sr, Logan-Magnolia

8. Madison Sporrer, Fr, Logan-Magnolia 

9. Rylee Dunkin, Jr, Twin Cedars 

29. Grace Slater, Sr, Audubon

