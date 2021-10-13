(KMAland) -- Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman climbed to No. 2 in the latest state cross country rankings released by the IATC.
Sonderman is the highest-ranked girls runner while Sioux City North's Gabe Nash leads the boys side with a No. 2 ranking in Class 4A rankings. View the full rankings here.
CLASS 4A BOYS
2. Gabe Nash, Jr, Sioux City North
5. Will Lohr, Sr, Sioux City North
6. Natnael Kifle, So, Sioux City North
17. Ethan Eichhorn, So, Lewis Central
25. Yemane Kifle, Sr, Sioux City North
CLASS 4A GIRLS
5. Kaia Downs, Sr, Sioux City East
22. Elizabeth Jordan, Jr, Sioux City North
CLASS 3A BOYS
13. Bryant Keller, So, Glenwood
26. Michael Pottebaum, Sr, Kuemper Catholic
28. Tyler Shelton, Sr, Harlan
CLASS 3A GIRLS
2. Lindsey Sonderman, Fr, Harlan
11. Kaia Bieker, Sr, Harlan
15. Ava Rush, Jr, Atlantic
17. Lola Mendlik, Fr, Denison-Schleswig
22. Brooklyn Stanley, So, Bishop Heelan
30. Madelyn Berglund, Fr, Glenwood
CLASS 2A BOYS
17. Baylor Bergren, Sr, Red Oak
18. Bryce Patten, Sr, Underwood
CLASS 2A GIRLS
11. Mayson Hartley, Jr, Clarinda
CLASS 1A BOYS
7. Colin Lillie, Jr, St. Albert
9. Doug Berg, Jr, Nodaway Valley
12. William Gillis, Sr, Central Decatur
20. Patrick Heffernan, Jr, Boyer Valley
24. R.C. Hicks, Sr, Wayne
25. Landon Bendgen, Jr, Woodbine
CLASS 1A GIRLS
7. Courtney Sporrer, Sr, Logan-Magnolia
8. Madison Sporrer, Fr, Logan-Magnolia
9. Rylee Dunkin, Jr, Twin Cedars
29. Grace Slater, Sr, Audubon