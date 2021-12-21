(Harlan) -- Harlan senior Raegen Wicks is making the most of her enhanced role.
She currently leads the Cyclones with 14.6 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and has been an integral part of their 5-3 start.
"We're pretty happy with how we are doing," Wicks said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "We've been progressing each season."
She averaged 4.9 points per game last year as part of the Cyclones' state tournament team. Many of the pieces from that team graduated, setting the stage for an increased role for Wicks this year.
"We worked in the offseason because we lost a majority of our starters," she said. "We knew it was going to be a completely new team, but I think we've improved each game. We had a rough start in the beginning, but we are doing well now."
The last two Fridays have been career nights for Wicks. She posted a career-high 21 points in a December 10th win over Denison-Schleswig and one-upped that performance seven days later with 28 points in a rout of Red Oak.
"My teammates are good at getting the extra pass," she said. "I get myself open, and I know my teammates will find me. "
She's also been efficient from beyond the arc, converting 12 of her 37 triples.
"I'll shoot threes when I'm open, but driving is my strong suit."
Wicks says the offensive success starts with their defensive efforts.
"Everyone was getting steals (against Red Oak)," she said. "I just had to run down the floor, and my teammates found me. I was getting layups over and over."
Wicks leads the Cyclones' defense, ranking first in steals (24) and second in rebounds (31).
"The defense has been our strong point," she said. "We like to get up, get steals and push the floor for easy layups."
Harlan faces Clarinda on Tuesday, followed by a 13-day hiatus before resuming play against Lewis Central on January 4th.
"We need to get better at making the extra passes," she said. "Our defense can always get better, but it's pretty good. Our offense needs a little work."
Check out the full interview with Wicks below.