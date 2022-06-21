(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central senior Aron Harrington has been a major reason his school is posting one of its most successful seasons in recent memory.
Harrington continued his impressive season last week for the Titans (19-2) to earn Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"I'd say we're doing great," Harrington said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "Our bats are hot right now. We're going on a run here and are looking to make a run to state."
The Titans returned six starters from last year's squad and entered this season with lofty expectations. Lewis Central hits .391 and averages 11 runs per game this year.
"We piggy back off each other," Harrington said. "We're a tight lineup. Our hitting is contagious. We've been playing together for three years."
Harrington and his teammates have gone toe-to-toe against the best in Class 4A, such as 4A No. 2 Waukee, who the Titans edged 6-5 on Saturday.
"Coach (Jim Waters) always says to be the best, you have to play the best," Harrington said. "We really wanted to beat Waukee. It ended up great."
The win came at the end of a productive week for Harrington. The Iowa Western commit had nine hits in 16 tries last week. He also hit three home runs and drove in 13 runs.
"I was seeing the ball great," Harrington said. "I was getting a lot of barrels on the ball. I've gotten pitched differently after having a great year last year. I've seen a lot more curveballs. I've had to adapt, and it's working out. I changed my approach, and now I'm feeling it."
Harrington's big week brought his yearly numbers to a .534 average -- the 2nd best in Class 3A. He also has 34 RBI and four home runs.
"I'm just trying to get the right hits at the right time," Harrington said.
Harrington has been stout on the mound, too, with a 4-1 record, 2.26 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings.
"I've thrown a lot more strikes this year than last year," he said. "I'm pounding the zone and making sure I get ahead in the count."
Behind Harrington, Lewis Central looks to make their first state tournament since 2005.
"We just have to keep the sticks hot, keep throwing strikes and keep making the routine plays," Harrington said. "If we do that, we'll be in the running for state."
The Titans return to action Tuesday night in a big Hawkeye Ten Conference contest against Harlan on the KMA Video Stream.
Check out the full interview with Harrington below.