(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central is on the verge of a Class 3A state tournament berth after a terrific night from their starting pitcher.
The Titans (30-3) were methodical in their 7-1 defeat of Creston (14-16) in Monday night's semifinal showdown.
"Pitching's our strength and obviously our pitching showed up tonight," said Lewis Central head coach Jim Waters. "Our bats weren't A game bats tonight, but still good enough for a 7-1 win and we'll take that all game long."
Lewis Central found themselves in the winner's circle after a clutch performance by their starting pitcher in Aron Harrington, who accounted for 17 outs on the night through 16 strikeouts in a near complete game.
"It feels great," said Harrington. "Just getting ahead in counts, throwing fastballs early, making sure I was ahead, and then just having my defense workout behind me and it turned out good for us."
While Harrington dealed on the mound, his teammate on the offensive side for the Titans, Luke Woltmann, had a solid bat to contribute four RBIs to his team's cause.
"We were seeing they were pitching a lot of first pitch fastballs, and I didn't want to get behind in the count so I just attacked them when I saw them and took it the opposite way most of the time," said Woltmann.
The semifinal meeting was the third between Lewis Central and Creston, with the Titans sweeping their regular season doubleheader. However, the Panthers didn't back down from the top 3A team and exchanged quick orders to start the first inning.
"Kudos to the Creston organization, they prepped for this game," said Coach Waters. "They came out to fight and that's what they did."
In the bottom of the second, the potent Lewis Central offense started to fire up as Woltmann knocked in his first run of the game to break the zeroes on the scoreboard and make it 1-0. Creston then found a baserunner in the top of the third, but the Titans' defense quickly rebounded to make it another short order.
As the bottom of the third rolled along, so too did Lewis Central as they tacked on two more scores with an RBI from Payton Fort to jump ahead 3-0.
In the top of the fourth, Creston finally seemed as though they were getting Harrington out of rhythm as a bases loaded walk scored Cael Turner to make it only a 3-1 game.
"You've just got to keep your head up and keep your composure through that and let them hit the ball in play and make your defense work -- that's all you've got to do," said Harrington.
The Titans matched the single score with one of their own in the bottom half of the fourth along with three more runs in the fifth, thanks to Woltmann and Ty Thomson's combined four RBIs to reach the 7-1 mark.
From there, Harrington brought things within an out of closing before being relieved by Britton Bond.
"It's easy for Aron to lead the team when he steps on that mound," said Coach Waters. "He's a senior now, he's put his work in. You put him between the lines he's as competitive as anyone there is."
Lewis Central now moves to the state qualifying game to face Glenwood -- one of the few teams to knock the Titans off during the regular season. The Rams (19-9) set the stage for the rematch after defeating Harlan in a tight 5-4 contest. The Titans are hoping to continue on the path towards the goals they've set.
"The goal was to get to the state tournament and compete for that state title," said Coach Waters. "That's what we just reminded the kids of out here. We're not done yet, we've got a game Wednesday night and we've got to bring our A game."
Lewis Central and Glenwood will meet at Lewis Central on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
View the full interviews with Waters, Harrington, and Woltmann below.