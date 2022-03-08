(Lincoln) -- For the second time in three years, a top-seeded KMAland Nebraska team fell victim to Hartington Cedar Catholic in a state quarterfinal
Two years removed from a shocking upset of Weeping Water, the Trojans (14-15) duplicated their recipe for a 47-46 win over Elmwood-Murdock (23-4) in a Class D1 quarterfinal Tuesday afternoon.
"I'm proud of our effort," Elmwood-Murdock Coach Paul Dwyer told KMA Sports. "It's just hard to lose the last game, but I'm proud of everything we did. We played well at the end of the year, but we just ran into a few mistakes that were tough to overcome."
A heartbreaking defeat looked unlikely for the Knights through the game's first 20 minutes. They led 21-13 at the break and led by as many as 12 in the third quarter. But Hartington Cedar Catholic closed the third quarter on an 8-0 run to trim their deficit to 34-30.
The Trojans carried their momentum into the fourth quarter, which they opened with a 5-0 run to take their first lead of the game.
Elmwood-Murdock quickly answered with four consecutive points to take a 38-35 lead. The lead was short-lived, though, as Hartington Cedar Catholic countered with an 8-1 run to take a 43-39 lead with 1:47 left.
Bailey Frahm banked a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 43-42, but Hartington Cedar Catholic responded with two free throws to extend the lead to 45-42. Elmwood-Murdock answered twice more and trailed 47-46 with less than 10 seconds remaining.
The Trojans missed the front end of the one-and-one trip to the free-throw line, but Elmwood-Murdock -- who was out of timeouts -- could not get their desperation attempt at the buzzer to go in, heartbreakingly ending their season.
"There probably wasn't enough time for us to get into a set," Dwyer said about the final sequence. "We were looking to go motion and take the first good look we got. We had a chance. Just didn't get a good look at it."
The 3-point shooting shined for Hartington Cedar Catholic in the second half, after shooting only 13% from deep in the first half.
"They had a couple of shooters step up," Dwyer said. "We wanted them to prove it. We tried to keep our bigs inside to prevent penetration, but they hit a couple of shots on us. That was the difference."
Makenna Noelker sparked the comeback with 23 points, scoring 19 in the second half. The Trojans now turn their attention to a state semifinal on Thursday morning.
Brenna Schmidt shined for the Knights with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Schmidt drew attention from the Trojans' defense in the second half, which might have been the difference.
"They switched on Brenna," Dwyer said. "That was a big change. They fronted her. That was a big difference.'
Frahm and Lexi Bacon added 11 apiece in the loss.
Elmwood-Murdock's loss is a bitter end to a memorable season for a productive senior class. The Knights bid farewell to four of their five starters: Schmidt, Frahm, Bacon and Sela Rikli.
"This group means the world to us," Dwyer said. "They put in so much time and had a lot of success. I'm really proud of them for their effort. Our senior leadership was unbelievable. Those four girls gave everything to the program."
Check out the full interview with Coach Dwyer below.