(Shenandoah) -- Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Thomas Jefferson’s Aidan Booton added a pair of prestigious wins on Thursday night at the Shenandoah Invitational. Meanwhile, the Glenwood girls and Lewis Central boys nabbed team wins.
Hartley ran a 19:39.14 to win the meet ahead of Treynor’s Clara Teigland, who finished with a 19:49.24.
“I felt like I did pretty good,” Hartley told KMA Sports. “I got out of the pack early and just really tried to stay out there.”
“I felt really good at the beginning of the race,” Teigland noted. “I was just watching the person in front of me and trying to stay with her.”
Emma Hughes led the Glenwood contingent, which scored all five of their runners in the top 10 on their way to a dominant 37 points. Hughes was third in 20:01.76 while Erin Schultz, Lauren Hughes, Rachel Mullennax, Riley Wiese and Karlee Raymond ran from 8th through 12th.
Underwood’s Georgia Paulson took a fourth-place finish, and Lewis Central’s Haley Bach rounded out the top five in the girls race. St. Albert’s Reese Duncan was sixth, and Grace Slater of Audubon took seventh.
Others in the top 15 were St. Albert’s Carly McKeever (13th), Alexa McCunn of Red Oak (14th) and Treynor’s Carissa Spainer (15th).
In the team race, Treynor was second with 123 while Clarinda came in third with 130, Shenandoah had 135 in fourth and Abraham Lincoln had 151 in fifth place.
Council Bluffs was dominant in the boys race, as TJ’s Booton won the individual championship in 16:14.55 while Ethan Eichhorn of Lewis Central took second in 16:19.44.
“Ethan is good competition,” Booton said. “I knew he was going to be out here, and I knew he was going to push it. He’s a really good runner to run against.”
Eichhorn was one of four Titans in the top 14, as they scored 49 points to win the meet. Other Lewis Central runners in the top 14 included Nathan Sell (4th), Kayden Pearson (13th) and Tyler Ruiz (14th).
“I had (Booton) by a little bit, but I knew he was coming,” Eicchorn said. “I was just pretty dead at the end.”
Glenwood was second in the boys race with 80 points and were paced by third-place finisher Andrew Smith and seventh-place runner Nathan Rohrberg.
Thomas Jefferson took third with 91 points, although Booton was the only finisher among the top 15. Clarinda had 127 points in fourth place with Jon McCall leading the charge in 15th. Shenandoah took a fifth place finish with 154 points.
Other area runners with strong nights included Cole Dooley of Treynor (5th), Baylor Bergren of Red Oak (6th), Gable Porter of Underwood (8th), West Nodaway’s Duke Ingraham (9th) and Riley Blay (11th) and St. Albert’s Colin Lillie (10th) and Hadyn Piskorski (12th).
Check out full interviews with Hartley, Teigland, Booton and Eichhorn below. Complete results are also inserted below the interviews.