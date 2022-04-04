(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda girls track team begins their outdoor track season on Tuesday with their annual Lady Cardinal Relays.
"We're feeling good, prepared and balanced," said Coach Marilyn Wagoner. "We have a lot of girls that can do a lot of things, and the coaches are working hard with the girls. We've been doing well at the beginning of the season."
The Cardinals had a young team last year. And many of those pieces return a year older and wiser.
"I feel like we'll have some girls have some success individually, but our relays are really going to stack up well this year."
Junior Mayson Hartley paces the Clarinda lineup. Hartley, who is coming off a medal in cross country, shined in the distance events last season, taking sixth in the 1500.
Wagoner expects Hartley -- who will also play tennis this spring -- to post a strong track season.
"She's a hard worker," Wagoner said. "She'll have nothing but success. She's self-driven, knows her goals and knows what it takes to get there. She's a great leader for our team."
While Hartley leads the way in the distance events, senior Paige Millikan was a state qualifier in the 100, 400 and long jump last season.
"I've told her to be herself," Wagoner said about Millikan. "She has a lot of great natural talent. If she's herself, she will have a lot of success."
Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Raenna Henke, Callie King and Ashlyn Eberly contributed to the Cardinals' state-qualifying cross country team. And Taylor Cole, Quinn Durfey, Amelia Hesse, Hannah Higgins, Sage Howard, Presley Jobe, Hailee Knight, Jerzee Knight, Paige May, Madison McQueen, Aly Meier, Lylly Merrill, Addison Moore, Bailey Nordyke, Elexiea Smith, Kaylie Smith and Dakota Wise are also on the Cardinals' roster.
The Cardinals welcome Bedford, East Mills, Lenox, Riverside, Southwest Valley, Stanton, Thomas Jefferson, Atlantic, Creston, Essex, Red Oak, Shenandoah and St. Albert to town on Tuesday for the annual Lady Cardinal Relays. Coach Wagoner says her team is feeling good heading into their first outdoor meet.
"We are going to have a good workout," she said. "We'll try some different things with some girls. The relays will look strong. I think we'll have some success there."
Derek Martin (@d2mart) will be in Clarinda on Tuesday evening with reports from the Lady Cardinal Relays. Check out the full interview with Coach Wagoner below.