(Milo) -- The top hitter on one of the state's top offensive teams is the 2021 KMAland Offensive Player of the Year.
Southeast Warren junior Josie Hartman was a consistent force at the plate for the Warhawks during their state semifinal run -- their furthest in 53 years.
"It's pretty unreal," Hartman said about their dream season. "I keep looking at all the pictures and videos we took. It's just something else."
Hartman was a consistent force at the plate with a .472/.545/.849 line and 28 RBI. Her knack for getting on base led to her scoring 56 times, the second-most in Class 1A.
"We worked on seeing pitches and finding the pitches I wanted," she said. "I went up there knowing I can hit the ball, and would hit the ball. My pitch selection and confidence got a lot better."
Hartman was far from the only horse in the Warhawks' lineup, which hit a 1A-best .386 and drove in 266 runs (third in 1A).
"We only had 12 girls, but at the plate, everyone could get on," Hartman said. "I knew I just had to get on and my teammates would keep me going."
The Warhawks also had the tendency to hit it out of the ballpark, doing so 23 times (third in 1A), paced by Hartman's team-high eight home runs.
"We hit the weight room pretty hard, so I definitely had the strength," she said. "I was just looking for pitches in the spot I wanted and wasn't chasing any pitches. You just know when your bat connects with the ball. In practice, we have competitions to see who can hit the most home runs. You never knew who was going to hit the ball over the fence, because we all had the ability to do it."
And Hartman led the team in homers while recovering from an early-season injury.
"I subluxed my shoulder before the season started," she said. "So the beginning was rough for me, but the middle to the end is when it started coming together."
Their power-hitting offense, led by Hartman, posted a 30-3 record, returned to state for the first time in 12 years, won their first state quarterfinal since 1968 and finished third in Class 1A, concluding it with a 4-0 victory over Pride of Iowa Conference foe Wayne in the third place game.
"We were upset that we didn't make the final, but we were excited to see Wayne again," Hartman said. "We knew what we had to do and that was probably our best game of the entire season."
Arguably the best season in school history comes after a 15-7 season in 2020. Hartman admits they had high aspirations, but tried to stay grounded.
"We had it in the back of our minds, but we took it game by game," she said. "The middle of the season it connected, and we knew we had what it takes."
The future looks bright for the Warhawks, as well. Coach Cody Reynolds' squad returns all but two contributors from this year's team and has high hopes for the 2022 season.
"We are excited for the next season and to have the chance to be back there in 2022."
Hartman is the first KMAland Offensive Player of the Year from the Pride of Iowa Conference in the award's eight-year history. Click below to hear the full interview with Hartman.
Previous KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Winners
2020: Haley Bach (Lewis Central)
2019: Brieanna Klein (Murray)
2018: Alex Mohr (Dension-Schleswig)
2017: Alexa Handel (Atlantic)
2016: Logan Schaben (Harlan)
2015: Lauren Nahnsen (Abraham Lincoln)
2014: Lauren Nahnsen (Abraham Lincoln)