(Lincoln, Neb.) -- The season ended for Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball in the Nebraska Class D1 state quarterfinals with a 49-37 loss to Hastings St. Cecilia Wednesday.
The Knights (21-6) struggled offensively throughout the contest as the Blue Hawks (17-8) controlled the pace of the game.
“The game today came down to physical play,” Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer said. “[St. Cecilia] had an inside presence that was difficult for us to stop, we had some shots that didn’t drop that normally dropped during the year and the free-throw line hurt us, so that was kind of the difference in the game.”
Tatum Backemeyer led Elmwood-Murdock with 11 points.
“[Backemeyer] plays hard,” Dwyer said. “She’s just a waterbug out there, she goes 100 miles an hour. She had some open looks that I’m sure she’d like to have drop, but she plays hard, never gets tired. That’s all you can say about her.”
St. Cecilia jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the opening minutes and never relinquished it.
The Blue Hawks dominated the first 12 minutes and appeared to be on cruise control until Elmwood-Murdock’s Ella Zierott recorded a steal and a three-pointer to get her team back within six.
The second quarter ended in the worst possible way for the Knights, though, as St. Cecilia’s Ryann Sabatka put in a second-chance bucket, Elmwood-Murdock committed an offensive foul and Abigail Musalek nailed a three at the buzzer to put the Blue Hawks up 24-13 at the break.
Offensively, the Knights struggled to get anything going in the opening half.
“We had some chances where we just didn’t finish inside a couple times,” Dwyer said. “We had some shots that we normally hit that wouldn’t drop, but you gotta credit St. Cecilia. They’re just a solid program up there year in and year out. They knew every set we were gonna run and they took things away.”
As the second half got underway, Elmwood-Murdock began finding a bit more success in scoring the ball, but never enough to mount a comeback.
Sabatka finished as the game’s leading scorer for St. Cecilia with 15 points.
Jordan Vogler contributed 10 points to Elmwood-Murdock’s effort, while the Knights’ lone senior, Zierott, recorded six points and six steals.
“We’ve always had a heart and soul of the program, and Ella has been it this year,” Dwyer said. “She’s the only senior we had coming in, a three year starter for us. She doesn’t get a lot of accolades but I tell you what, you can’t afford to take her off the floor. She does all the little stuff. It’s always tough for the seniors to go and especially someone like Ella who’s just meant everything to me in the last four years.”
Elmwood-Murdock’s season has now ended in the state quarterfinals two straight years, but the 2022-23 campaign was far from a total loss for a Knights team that many expected to be knocked out prior to the state tournament.
“One game doesn’t define this season, it doesn’t define this group,” Dwyer said. “They had a heck of a year. Twenty-one wins is hard to do with the schedule we play. We got a chance to play at [state] and that’s all you can ask for. The shots will go in or they won’t.”
St. Cecilia now advances to the semifinals where it will meet No. 1 seed Ravenna, while Elmwood-Murdock’s season comes to a close at 21-6.
View the full video interview with Dwyer below.