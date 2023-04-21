(Denison) -- The defending Hawkeye Ten Conference bowling champion isn't done.
Denison-Schleswig senior Christian Schmadeke will continue his bowling career at Morningside next year.
"I'm looking forward to it," Schmadeke said. "I get to keep doing what I enjoy doing. Hopefully, this collegiate experience takes me somewhere greater and better."
Schmadeke longed for the opportunity to bowl in college.
"It was always something I hoped to do," he said. "When I started my college search, I was looking for schools that offered bowling. I happened to come across Morningside, and it all fell right into place."
Finding the right academic fit was top priority for Schmadeke.
"I was looking for what I wanted to do with my future," he said. "Morningside was at the top of my list because of the academics. When I saw they had a bowling program, that made it a lot easier. (Morningside) was the place from the beginning. I looked at a couple of other schools. But once I stepped foot on Morningside, I knew that was where I wanted to be."
Schmadeke says Morningside's at-home feeling appealed to him.
"Everyone was friendly and welcoming," he said. "Everyone made me feel welcomed and like I was part of a bigger family. I feel I'll able to mix well with the other guys (on the bowling program)."
As he readies for college life, Schmadeke also prepares to make the leap to college bowling.
"It's going to be a big step," he said. "There are more frames. The format is going to be a change, but it's something I think I can handle well. (I need) consistency with my form and spares. If I'm doing the little things right, things will fall into place."
Schmadeke plans to study education at Morningside.
Check out the full interview below.