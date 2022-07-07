(KMAland) -- Hawkeye Ten Conference schools will transition to electronic ticketing for activities beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
Lewis Central Athletic Director Jim Dermody recently spoke with KMA Sports about the decision, which is on par with a similar decision made by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union since the initial COVID-19 outbreak.
"Conversations have been going on for over a year," Dermody said. "We want to be consistent across the conference. We're looking to move forward."
Dermody cites the IHSAA and IGHSAU's use of electronic ticketing for postseason events as generating the idea for the conference to make the switch.
"Most of us have hosted a postseason event, so we've gotten a taste of what that's like," he said. "We like it. We feel like it's an easier process. We'll run into things as we get going, but we'll be flexible and fix things as we go."
All ticket purchases for Hawkeye Ten Conference events will be through Bound.
Dermody notes there will still be alternative points of sale at Hawkeye Ten schools.
"We wanted consistency in terms of somebody going to the same outlet and getting their tickets," Dermody said.
"We will be flexible," he said. "We won't turn any fans away if they don't buy a ticket online. We'll have a point of sale at the door. For us, that will probably be a debit or credit card machine. Others may have a cash box at the door. We want spectators in the seats, so we'll work with people in the first year and get them used to the changes."
According to Dermody, Lewis Central's limited experience with online ticketing during postseason events has been positive. He hopes that continues as Lewis Central, Atlantic, Clarinda, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Red Oak, St. Albert and Shenandoah make the full-time switch next year.
"We'll make sure we have flexibility at the door and have people willing to help," Dermody said. "But we didn't see a lot of issues. I'm kind of excited."
Check out the full interview with Dermody below.