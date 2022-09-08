(Shenandoah) -- The Hawkeye Ten Conference transitioned to mobile ticketing for all of its activities in the 2022-23 school year.
So far, the transition has gone without many hitches, according to Shenandoah Activities Director Jon Weinrich.
"Things are going well," Weinrich said. "We're all implementing at our own pace. There's been a lot of positives. I know some people don't like change, but I think, in the long run, this will be beneficial."
Shenandoah has tested its mobile ticketing process with one home football and volleyball contest.
Weinrich notes that 50 to 60% of the volleyball crowd used electric ticketing, and over 66% of those in attendance for Shenandoah football's win over Nodaway Valley used the new format.
In time, the Hawkeye Ten will fully transition to 100% mobile ticket, but the schools are giving fans flexibility in the first year.
"We're trying to help people out and be convenient," Weinrich said. "But at the same time, we're committed to this."
The Hawkeye Ten's online ticket purchases run through Bound. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union began using Bound for postseason events during the COVID-19 pandemic, so most spectators should have familiarity with the process.
"If the state can pull this off, we want to try it," Weinrich said. "It's a commitment on game night to take tickets. I think this is going to be super positive."
Weinrich applauds Bound for their assistance in the transition.
"(Bound) has been great helping us out," Weinrich said. "Partnering with them has been beneficial. They provided us with point-of-sale devices."
Those displeased with electronic ticketing are encouraged to purchase activity passes through their respective schools.
"We're trying to work with people the best we can to make this conversion as painless as possible," Weinrich said.
Weinrich's satisfaction with electronic ticketing isn't the minority. He says the fellow ADs in the conference have also been pleased.
"There have been lots of positives," he said. "We have to work through some things, but some places are almost 100% online sales. That's the goal for us. We feel it's going to be positive for the future."
Those wishing to purchase tickets to Friday's football game between Shenandoah and Atlantic can do so here.
Check out the full interview with Weinrich below.