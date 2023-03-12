(KMAland) -- Iowa, Iowa State, Drake and Creighton are all in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The Hawkeyes have the highest seed of the four with a No. 2 seed in the Seattle 4 Region. The Hawkeyes will play their opening round game against Southeastern Louisiana.
Iowa State is the No. 5 seed in the Seattle 3 Region and takes on Toledo, Creighton is the No. 6 seed in the Greenville 1 Region against either Illinois or Mississippi State and Drake is the No. 12 in the Seattle 4 Region against Louisville.
View the full bracket linked here.