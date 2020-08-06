NCAA Football

(KMAland) -- Both Iowa and Iowa State are ranked in the top 25 of the preseason college football coaches poll, released on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes are No. 23 while the Cyclones are No. 25 in the first poll. Clemson is ranked No. 1, ahead of Ohio State and Alabama, who split the first-place votes with the defending champion Tigers.

View the complete top 25 below with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.

TOP 25 COACHES POLL 

1. Clemson (38)

2. Ohio State (17) 

3. Alabama (4)

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State 

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn 

12. Wisconsin 

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Michigan 

16. Oklahoma State 

17. USC

18. Minnesota 

19. North Carolina

20. Utah

21. UCF

22. Cincinnati

23. Iowa

24. Virginia Tech 

25. Iowa State 

Others RV: 31. Baylor, 40. TCU, 44. Nebraska, 48. Indiana & Kansas State