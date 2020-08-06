(KMAland) -- Both Iowa and Iowa State are ranked in the top 25 of the preseason college football coaches poll, released on Thursday.
The Hawkeyes are No. 23 while the Cyclones are No. 25 in the first poll. Clemson is ranked No. 1, ahead of Ohio State and Alabama, who split the first-place votes with the defending champion Tigers.
View the complete top 25 below with regional conference teams highlighted in bold.
TOP 25 COACHES POLL
1. Clemson (38)
2. Ohio State (17)
3. Alabama (4)
4. Georgia
5. LSU
6. Oklahoma
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Michigan
16. Oklahoma State
17. USC
18. Minnesota
19. North Carolina
20. Utah
21. UCF
22. Cincinnati
23. Iowa
24. Virginia Tech
25. Iowa State
Others RV: 31. Baylor, 40. TCU, 44. Nebraska, 48. Indiana & Kansas State