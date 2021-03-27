Ryan Hawkins Northwest
Photo: Northwest Missouri State Athletics

(Evansville) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled to a dominant win over West Texas A&M to take the Division II National Championship on Saturday.

The Bearcats (28-2) got 31 points, 18 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks from Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins in the 80-54 win. Wes Dreamer added 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Trevor Hudgins (15 points) and Luke Waters (13 points) also reached double figures.

Northwest shot 50.0% (27/54) from the field and held West Texas A&M to just 31.3% shooting for the game. 

The championship is the third in school history for the Bearcats program.

