(KMAland) -- Moravia's Riley Hawkins and Southeast Warren's Logan Montgomery and Tate Dierking collected top honors in 8-Player District 8.
Hawkins (WR) was named District Offensive MVP, Montgomery (LB) was named Defensive MVP and Dierking was named Lineman of the Year. Mormon Trail's Triton Gwinn was named the Special Teams Player of the Year, and Southeast Warren head coach Shane Rowlands was named Coach of the Year.
Aside from Hawkins, Moravia quarterback Shane Helmick, Southeast Warren running back Trey Fisher, Martensdale-St. Mary's running back Kade Mullins, Montgomery (RB), Mormon Trail receivers Triton Gwinn and Gavin Dixson, Dierking (OL), Southeast Warren linemen Braeden Wilden and Jack Williams, Mormon Trail utility player Ty Hysell and Martensdale-St. Marys linemen Sampson Henson were named to the first team offense.
The first team defense consisted of Murray's Titus Barber (DL), Southeast Warren's Montgomery (LB), Landon Harvey (DL), Dylan Ruggles (DL) and Fisher (LB), Moravia's Matthew McDanel (DL), Jackson McDanel (LB) and Hawkins (DB), Mormon Trail's Logan Evans (LB) and Triton Gwinn (DB), Lamoni's Kalvin Brown (DB) and Martensdale-St. Marys' Logan Wearmouth (UT).
Martensdale-St. Marys' Eric Schmidt (K), Keenan Hinners (P) and Triton Gwinn (KR) were also first-team nods.
View the second-team and honorable mention choices below.
QB: Caden Page, Southeast Warren (Second Team Offense)
RB: Logan Wearmouth, Martnsdale-St. Marys (Second Team Offense)
RB: Kalvin Brown, Lamoni (Second Team Offense)
RB: Zack Belden, Murray (Second Team Offense)
WR: Cole Hamilton, Moravia (Second Team Offense)
WR: William Denny, Martensdale-St. Marys (Second Team Offense)
OL: Jaxson Bowlin, Martensdale-St. Marys (Second Team Offense)
OL: Matthew McDanel, Moravia (Second Team Offense)
OL: Dallas Heaberlin, Murray (Second Team Offense)
OL: Logan Evans, Mormon Trail (Second Team Offense)
UT: Wyatt Throckmorton, Moravia (Second Team Offense)
K: Austin Peterson, Murray (Second Team)
P: Titus Barber, Murray (Second Team)
RET: Jamison Ewing, Southeast Warren (Second Team)
DL: JD Hinrichs, Southeast Warren (Second Team Defense)
DL: Gage Hanes, Moravia (Second Team Defense)
DL: Fulton Flesher, Mormon Trail (Second Team Defense)
DL: Shane Helmick, Moravia (Second Team Defense)
LB: Jared Frederick, Murray (Second Team Defense)
LB: Ambrose Savage, Lamoni (Second Team Defense)
LB: Sampson Henson, Martensdale-St. Marys (Second Team Defense)
LB: Jose Atkins, Mormon Trail (Second Team Defense)
DB: Grayson Phillips, Martensdale-St. Marys (Second Team Defense)
DB: Cam Seuferer, Southeast Warren (Second Team Defense)
DB: Caden Crow, Southeast Warren (Second Team Defense)
UT: Wyatt Throckmorton, Moravia (Second Team Defense)
RB: Colton Black, Seymour (Honorable Mention)
RB: Mason Black, Seymour (Honorable Mention)
OL: Noah Kok, Moravia (Honorable Mention)
OL: Peyton Robinson, Moravia (Honorable Mention)
OL: Tariq Miller, Lamoni (Honorable Mention)
DE: Logan Mace, Southeast Warren (Honorable Mention)
LB: Ben Wickett, Southeast Warren (Honorable Mention)
LB: Hunter Anthony, Martensdale-St. Marys (Honorable Mention)
LB: Julian Huston, Martensdale-St. Marys (Honorable Mention)
LB: Creyton Ogier, Lamoni (Honorable Mention)
DB: Gauge Mongar, Murray (Honorable Mention)
RET: Kace Patton, Murray (Honorable Mention)
