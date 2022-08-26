(Creston) -- Every team wants a 1-0 start, but few expect to be firing on all cylinders in the season opener.
Creston (1-0) did just that and then some Friday with a 28-12 win over Clarinda (0-1).
“I think our kids had all the respect for Clarinda,” Creston head coach Brian Morrison said. “We performed really well. Our kids fought hard for four quarters and I thought our conditioning played a role in the game, too. It was outstanding and I feel good where we’re at.”
The Panthers dominated the game from start to finish even if the scoreboard didn’t show it.
Brennan Hayes served as Creston’s bell cow, racking up over 150 rushing yards and two scores on the night.
“I owe all my rushing yards to my [offensive] line,” Hayes said. “I just run as hard as I can. I’m not going down on the first hit.”
Hayes broke countless tackles and broke off touchdown runs of 43 and 46 yards.
That allowed the Panther offense to click in all facets of the game. Quarterback Kyle Strider used his legs to execute the read option while finding success in the passing game to his favorite target, Brandon Briley.
“We work on [the read option] everyday,” Strider said. “The way our offense works, it’s really helpful to be very versatile in passing and running and making the right reads.”
The Panthers took an early 7-0 lead when Strider found Briley for a 36-yard touchdown strike on the first possession.
The scoreboard stayed stagnant for the rest of the first half. Creston committed two turnovers inside the Clarinda 10 yard line, while the Panther defense stifled the Cardinals, allowing just 74 total yards of offense through the first two quarters.
The offenses settled in at the start of the second half.
Creston extended its lead with a 43-yard scoring scamper by Hayes before Clarinda got on the board thanks to a 47-yard touchdown rush by Tadyn Brown.
Midway through the third quarter, Hayes broke free again, this time from 46 yards out to give his team a 21-6 lead.
“[Hayes] is a special player,” Morrison said. “He wants to do well and he runs hard. We’ll see some good running backs throughout the course of the season, but I think we’ve got a good one here at Creston.”
The Panthers never looked back after taking a two-possession lead. Strider found Briley for two big gains to set up Creston’s final touchdown, which was scored by Weston Trapp from a yard out.
Clarinda quarterback Wyatt Schmitt breathed life into the Cardinal sideline with a 49-yard touchdown scramble late in the fourth quarter, but a failed onside kick allowed the Panthers to run out the clock.
Creston went 6-3 in 2021 and narrowly missed the playoffs. With a host of returning starters, the Panthers seemed primed for a breakout season.
“[Last year] we played a lot of sophomores,” Morrison said. “This year, those sophomores are juniors and they’re playing with confidence. It’s a very special group of kids for us. We still have to keep improving, there’s no doubt… but it’s a great start. You have to be 1-0 with the RPI system and I know the kids feel good about themselves right now.”
Hayes is one of those many juniors who made an impact for the Panthers.
“This is definitely a confidence booster, knowing that we came out here and played a great game,” Hayes said. “We still have a lot of effort we could put in and a lot of things we could fix, so we could definitely be a lot better, but I think we had a good start.”
Next up, Creston will travel to Winterset for a non-district matchup with the Huskies, who fell to Ballard 29-7 Friday, while Clarinda has a road date with Class 1A No. 7 Underwood, which trounced Tri-Center 58-14.
View full interviews with Morrison, Hayes and Strider below.