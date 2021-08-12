(Ames) -- Former Iowa State track athlete Frank Hayes will return to the program for his senior season.
Hayes, a native of Sylvania, Ohio, ran one season for Iowa State before to Ohio State in 2017-18, where he he ran for three season.
At Ohio State, Hayes earned Second Team All-America honors as part of the 4x400 relay and 800-meter run in 2021 and 2019, respectively.
Hayes' only season at Iowa State featured a NCAA West Preliminary qualification in the 800 during the outdoor season. He was also a Big 12 finalist in the 800 outdoor and indoor.