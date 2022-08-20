(Council Bluffs) -- It had been three years, 11 months and 12 days since Sioux City West won a football game.
That lengthy drought finally came to an end thanks to Keavian Hayes, as the Wolverines (1-0) took down Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (0-1) 46-20 Friday.
“I’m just happy for my boys, the community, my coaching staff.” Sioux City West head coach Brandon Holmes said. “We put in a lot of hours. We’re not only trying to build a program, but we’re trying to build a culture at West High, and I think these are good steps to get there.”
Friday’s win was Holmes' first game as the program’s head coach.
“When you have a coach that puts effort into you everyday, comes out here and wins his first game, you gotta be very proud,” Hayes said.
The Wolverines got off to a fast start with an 82-yard drive capped with a touchdown run by Hayes from a yard out.
TJ answered hastily, as a 54-yard run by Andre Chioco set up Victor Atupra to score his first rushing touchdown of the season.
Sioux City West quickly regained the lead on a two-yard scoring scamper from Hayes. After a TJ three-and-out, Hayes led the Wolverines down the field again before Calex Banta found the endzone on a jet sweep for a five-yard touchdown rush, giving his team a 20-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Yellow Jackets kept answering, though, as Atupra scored another rushing touchdown to finish a 10-play drive to make it 20-13.
Following Hayes’ exit from the game due to a cramp, backup quarterback Sincere Douglas entered the game. Atupra, who played in the defensive secondary for TJ as well, picked off Douglas on his first pass attempt and returned it to the Wolverines’ 12 yard line.
The Yellow Jackets capitalized on the turnover, scoring three plays later on a Deven Bovee touchdown dash to tie the game at 20 apiece headed into halftime.
That would be the final time TJ added to its score, as Sioux City West dominated the second half.
Terrance Topete gave the Wolverines the lead once again with a 42-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter.
On the next possession, Sioux City West had first and goal on the five yard line when Hayes made magic on a broken play due to a bad snap, shaking off multiple Yellow Jackets en route to the endzone.
After racking up surfeit yards and touchdowns with his legs, Hayes showed off his arm with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Scott late in the fourth quarter to seal the game.
“Coach told us to come out and play our hearts out like we’ve never done,” Hayes said. “Everybody was ready and we came out and won the game.”
With what seemed like magnificent play after magnificent play, Hayes gave TJ defenders headaches all night.
“[Hayes] is a great athlete,” Holmes said. “If he plays the course and does what he’s supposed to do, he’s gonna be somebody to reckon with in the years to come and at the next level, for sure.”
Hayes finished with over 200 yards rushing and four total touchdowns, running the read option to near perfection throughout the game.
“The defensive ends kept squeezing in and every time they squeezed in I kept [the ball],” Hayes said. “The outside was wide open, so I just attacked outside and it was open every time.”
While Hayes was busy dropping jaws, the Wolverine defense quietly dominated the second half, shutting out the Yellow Jackets after the break.
“We count on [our leaders] on defense,” Holmes said. “They came up and they delivered.”
This win snapped Sioux City East’s 33-game losing streak dating back to September 7, 2018.
“We’re just trying to do things the ‘Wolverine Way,’” Holmes said. “We’re gonna be greedy, we’re gonna be physical, we’re gonna let the boys be relaxed. At the end of the day, we’re gonna be here together.”
The Wolverines hadn’t won their season opener since 2017. Now with a 1-0 record, Sioux City East has its sights set on an exciting season.
“Our goal is gonna be simple everyday: be a team,” Holmes said. “Everyday, just be a team and be together.”
Sioux City East will travel to Des Moines Lincoln for a Week 1 matchup August 26, while TJ will stay home to take on cross-town rival Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
View full interviews with Holmes and Hayes below.