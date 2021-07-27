(Clarinda) -- It took them nine tries, but the St. Joseph Mustangs finally beat the Clarinda A's, and ended their season in the process with a thrilling, come-from-behind 8-7 win in MINK League Playoff action Tuesday night.
"It's a huge win," Mustangs Manager Johnny Coy said. "We just kept chipping away. A little bit of luck is always a good thing to have, and tonight we had it."
The A's appeared well on their way to a routine ninth win over their foe from just down Highway 71 when they plated seven runs in the first. But the uncertainty and oddity of baseball reared its ugly head, handed the Mustangs a berth in the MINK League Championship Series and ended the A's dominant season.
"What they did this summer is unbelievable," said A's Manager Ryan Eberly about his squad's season. "But it's hard to beat a team nine times. We didn't play our best game, and it came back to bite us in the butt."
In the first, the A's hit through the order and took a convincing lead with a three-run blast from Isaiah Marquez -- his sixth dinger of the season. Little did they know it would be their final runs of the season.
"We felt good," Eberly said. "But I've been around the game way too long to see seven-run games disappear in tournament play. You got to win every inning, and we didn't do that tonight."
The Mustangs' comeback seemed unlikely heading into the sixth when the Mustangs followed a missed bases-loaded chance in the fifth by going down in order.
However, the A's could capitalize, stranding a one-out runner at third, keeping the score 7-0.
St. Joseph started the rally by mounting two in the seventh and added three in the eighth to push the score to 7-5, heading into the ninth.
A's reliever Blake Ignaciak opened the ninth with a quick strikeout, but the next four batters found a way to get on base, and the Mustangs ultimately took the lead on a sacrifice RBI from catcher Jaxon Himmel.
The A's had a shot to walk it off in the ninth but went down the order, ending their season. The hometown team outhit the Mustangs 9-8 but committed three errors and stranded seven runs.
"We stranded a lot of guys on base," Eberly said. "We left a small village on, and you're not going to win games no matter how much you're up when you're not getting runs."
While the A's mourned in dejection on Tuesday, it was the opposite for the Mustangs, who exorcised some demons against their MINK League foe and advanced to a best 2-out-of-3 series against the Sedalia Bombers for the MINK League Championship on Thursday.
"Whatever the circumstances are, we can pull it off," Coy said. "This is why I brought all these guys. They are winners and fighters. The relentlessness of these guys is unbelievable and fun to watch."
On the mound, Chris Paruleski stifled the Mustangs offense in a seven-inning, all-for-naught performance with three hits, one strikeout, two walks and two earned runs.
Offensively, Marquez led the way with two hits and three RBI. Travis Welker and Patrick McGinn also added two hits while Ryan David plated two runs. The A's conclude their season at 37-6.
The loss -- only their third in the last 34 outings -- stings at the moment, but it was a season those involved with the program, especially Eberly, won't forget.
"They bonded, pulled for one another and never quit," Eberly said. "I'm very proud of this group. It didn't end the way we wanted it to, but there's only one winner in the end."
After the game, KMA Sports spoke with both managers. Click below to view the full interviews.