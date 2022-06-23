(Council Bluffs) -- Heartland Christian has named Chad Beck as its new head varsity boys basketball coach. Beck takes over for Larry Gray, who stepped away from the position following this past season.
Check out the full release from Heartland Christian below:
Coach Beck has a lifetime of athletic experience through participation and coaching that will take the HCS boys basketball team to the next level of being a competitive force in our conference and in southwest Iowa, and the state.
Coach Beck is a 1995 graduate of Warsaw HS in Warsaw, MO. In his 4yrs at Warsaw HS he competed in baseball, basketball, football, & track and was a starter in all these areas his final 3yrs of highschool. His highschool career was culminated by a 1993 MO State Football Championship, runner-up in 1994, and being awarded a 1st Team All State selection as a linebacker in 1994.
His college career as a student athlete (football) began at Southwest Baptist University and finished with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Central Missouri in 2001. While in college Coach Beck gave his heart and life to Jesus Christ and continues to be a follower of Christ and a faithful member of his church.
Coach Beck is a current Iowa Certified Physical Education Teacher. He taught Physical Education and Weight Training at John Boise Middle School and his alma mater, Warsaw High School before a change in his career path that called for returning to college and graduating again in 2005 with a Specialized Technology degree. He is currently employed by Transwood Carriers and will remain as such.
Coach Beck's coaching experience is a vast variety of sports and roles that spans from JH Girls Basketball Head Coach, Assistant Football Coach at all levels including collegiate, baseball coaching at the high school level, and has many years of coaching youth in basketball, baseball, and football. He has spent the past 5yrs plus coaching the younger students at HCS in baseball, football, and basketball.
Coach Beck and his wife, Beth live in Council Bluffs, IA with their two children Wade 5th grader & Avery 8th grader at Heartland Christian School.