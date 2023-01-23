(Council Bluffs) -- It hasn't always been done in an ideal manner, but the Heartland Christian boys basketball team is in the middle of a strong season.
The Eagles come into this week's Nebraska Frontier Conference at 7-7 with wins over Whiting (twice), Griswold (twice), Hamburg, Omaha Christian and Cedar Bluffs.
They've played their last handful of games without their starting point guard, Colton Brennan.
"It hasn't always gone the way we wanted," Heartland Christian head coach Chad Beck said. "Colton went down on January 5th with an ankle injury. If you told me, we'd lose our starting point guard and still be over .500, I would have called you a liar. We've battled through adversity. It's been a success."
Brennan added 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for the Eagles before his injury. Matt Stile (13.7 PPG) has since shined in Brennan's absence. Brady Dingus, Bronx Fetter, Luke Anderson, Gavin Anderson, Josiah Gray, Ra J Fetter and Dylan Sharp also contribute to Heartland Christian's offense.
"When we move the ball and get it inside to Matt, that seems to be where we have the most success," Beck said. "When we're struggling, that's not working. Other teams try to take Matt away, but we're trying to get our kids to see that everyone has to look for their shots. That's where we've struggled since our senior leader (Brennan) went out."
The bumps and bruises of this year's season have created necessary depth for the Eagles.
"It's been big," Beck said. "It's going to help us at the end of the season and gives us more depth. We have kids getting good minutes, so that's a good thing."
The Eagles come into the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament in a rough stretch after four losses in the last five games.
"The kids haven't given up on the season," Beck said. "That's encouraging. Hopefully, we'll get Colton back soon and start piecing together some wins."
Heartland Christian opens the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament Monday night. They drew the No. 4 seed and will face Omaha Christian in the first round. Beck hopes his team can get their shooting efficiency to improve during the tournament.
"We've struggled with our shooting," Beck said. "A lot of that is just indecision. We have young kids that aren't looking for shots right away. We're trying to build the confidence so those guys can hit them when they present themselves."
Hear the full interview with Coach Beck.