(Council Bluffs) -- Another Lewis Central swimming standout will take their talents to the next level with College of St. Mary.
Heartland Christian student Hannah Steinmetz joined teammates Kylee Brown and Abby Hoss in the CSM recruiting class, officially signing with the Flames earlier this month.
“This summer, (Coach Mykenzie Leehy) asked if I knew where I wanted to go,” Steinmetz explained to KMA Sports. “I didn’t really know, and she kind of helped me through it. Then, this season, I decided to say yes.”
Steinmetz, who said she specializes in the backstroke and in freestyle swimming, was a member of Lewis Central’s state-qualifying 200 freestyle relay team.
“I like (Coach Leehy) and two other girls from my team are also going there,” she said. “The girls that are already there seem really nice and have texted me. It’s exciting (to swim in college) because there’s a few different events and will be something new.”
Steinmetz started swimming when she was young, participating in swim lessons at Lewis Central.
“I joined the summer league and a few years later decided to join the club team,” she added. “Then, I got to swim at the high school level (with Lewis Central) and started talking to (Coach Leehy) about swimming at the next level. I had thought a little bit about (swimming in college), but I didn’t know for sure how that would happen.”
Of course, it has happened, and Steinmetz is now set to swim at the Omaha school. Listen to much more with Steinmetz in the audio file below.