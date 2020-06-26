(Council Bluffs) -- One sport was never enough for Heartland Christian’s Bella Dingus in high school. She’s decided it’s not enough in college either.
The standout multi-sport athlete will continue her collegiate athletic career in both basketball and softball at Northwestern in Orange City.
“I knew I wanted to go to a smaller college, coming from Heartland Christian,” Dingus told KMA Sports. “I really liked the small community and really value a christian education at Heartland, so I wanted to go to a christian college.”
Dingus whittled her college choices down to Dordt and Northwestern before choosing the school her older brother Brendan attends.
“It was a toss up,” she said. “I spent some time there with my older brother and with all the students. I met the coaches and really enjoyed the atmosphere there.”
Dingus figured she was just going to focus on softball at the next level. However, a chance to continue her multi-sport ways is one she couldn’t pass up.
“I thought maybe I could (play two sports) because it’s a small college,” she said. “The admissions counselor really encouraged me to talk to both coaches. He just said even if I don’t end up playing both, I could go in trying.”
To add to Dingus’ busy time in college, she is planning to study pre-med. However, she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I really liked the girls that I spent time with when I was at softball practice,” Dingus said. “Everyone was super welcoming and even if I made a mistake they were there to pick me up. That’s what I really look for in teammates and friends in general.”
Listen to the complete interview with Dingus linked below.