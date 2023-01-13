(Fairfax) -- After grinding through a pair of wins earlier this week, the East Atchison girls made sure the 91st Annual Fairfax Invitational trophy stayed at home Friday night.
The Wolves (11-5) secured their sixth-straight win and remained undefeated in 2023, taking down St. Joseph Christian 49-43 in a hard-fought victory.
"It was just a great tournament all around and we had to battle for three games to win this thing," said East Atchison Head Coach Dustin Barnes. "St. Joseph Christian is a wonderful team, they were firing on all cylinders tonight, and we were just lucky to come away with the win."
"We always want to win in our tournament and that's always been a goal of ours and in the past couple years that hasn't happened," said Hedlund. "Especially for us seniors, we wanted to win this tournament and bring it home, so it was really fun."
Hedlund earned her keep in the post in the victory posting a team-high 20 points while also tallying six rebounds. However, the senior also knocked in seven free throws and canned a trey ball in an all-around offensive effort.
"We take it to the basket and there's always going to be a shot open whether it's inside or we can kick it out," said Hedlund. "We trust our point guards to make those shots and put them up and things were falling."
"We talked about being aggressive tonight all across the board tonight and (Hedlund) took that to heart," said Barnes. "She had to work because that's good team -- they were double teaming her and had some good defenders on her. That was a well earned 20 points."
While Hedlund muscled up the points, fellow senior Faith Anderson cleaned up around the basket, leading the Wolves with 12 rebounds on the night while chipping in with six points.
"You have to trust the shooters to shoot and the boards to get boarded," said Anderson. "The shooters really trusted us tonight and I'm glad they did because I got a lot of boards."
The Wolves' size was simply too much for St. Joseph Christian as sophomore Lizzie Schlueter added eight rebounds and seven points.
"(Anderson) and (Schlueter), they just took it over inside and refused to be boxed out tonight," said Barnes. "They were giving us second and third opportunities and they just played their hearts out."
The Wolves' victory didn't come without some adversity as the Lions jumped out to a quick 12-5 lead early. However, that deficit was quickly erased after East Atchison posted 11 unanswered to take a 16-14 lead at the end of one, before expanding it to 31-22 at halftime.
"We just talked about calming down and that it was a long game and we talked about re-asserting ourselves inside," said Barnes. "That's our calling card and we just had to be more aggressive -- we were kind of watching and letting things happen instead of making things happen."
"We just kind of had to really buckle down and really get into it," said Anderson. "We had a lot of motivation to go get this game because it's our home tournament and we wanted to win this thing."
Additionally, the Wolves' defense continued to remain strong in the third quarter holding on to a 36-29 lead and capitalizing on some offensive woes for St. Joseph Christian, which had averaged 62 points in their first two games of the Fairfax tournament.
"Our size allows us to be a pretty defensive-oriented team on the inside there and cause some teams issues and I thought we did that tonight," said Barnes. "They did get some open looks on our defense but they just weren't falling and that's the name of the game sometimes."
While the Lions tried to muster a comeback behind the efforts of juniors Chloe Burnham and Maya Freudenthal, posting a 7-0 run to get within three, the Wolves held on for their 49-43 victory. As in most close games, some clutch free throw shooting also came into play for the Wolves, and they capitalized, knocking in six of their seven attempts from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
"We work on free throws every single day and we shoot at least 20 every day," said Anderson. "So, free throws are big."
Additionally, for East Atchison, Claire Martin and Emily Blum chipped in with eight and six points, respectively, and knocked in a combined four shots from deep. Meanwhile, Burnham led St. Joseph Christian with 18 points, Freudenthal finished with eight points, and junior Danika Wattenbarger chipped in with six.
The Wolves will turn around on Tuesday to take on South Holt, while St. Joseph Christian will look to bounce back against North Harrison. You can check out the full interviews with Hedlund, Anderson, and Coach Barnes below:
BOYS 3rd Place: Falls City 58 Nodaway Valley 55
The Falls City boys relied on an early cushion to survive a late rally by Nodaway Valley 58-55 and take home third place in the boy's bracket of the 91st Annual Fairfax Invitational.
"I thought our guys played really well as a team and we worked through some adversity like we did at the beginning of the year," said Falls City Head Coach Patrick Miller. "We've been fighting all the way back through and it culminates in this where we can go into a close game and play well."
A big part of the win was senior Jaxyn Strauss, who tallied 15 of his 19 points on the night in the first half, helping the Tigers set the tone early.
"He's been working really hard and he knows he's going to get the box and one or other stuff like that," said Miller. "We put some stuff in and he's been listening, working through it, and he's just having a really good season right now."
The Tigers used a 12-2 run in the middle of the first quarter to establish a 21-12 lead after one, including help from senior Jon Craig, who wound up with 14 points on the night.
"We had a game plan to work the ball inside to our big people and (Nodaway Valley) wasn't able to stop that until they went into a different difference," said Miller. "That was really the thing that separated us, we knew what we wanted to do."
However, the Thunder made things interesting and outscored the Tigers 16-10 in the second to pull back within a 31-28 deficit at halftime. Eventually, junior Kayden Conn and senior Bracxten Rohlmeier began to hit shots from deep to stay within seven after three quarters at 47-40.
"We do need to improve upon just talking and communicating (defensively) with each other and that seems to be a big thing no matter where you're at or what you're doing," said Miller. "We're just trying to get better at communication so everybody's on the same page all the time and then our defense works really well."
After the Thunder knotted it up at 47 to begin the final quarter, Conn canned another three-pointer to give Nodaway Valley a one-point lead. But the Tigers responded with a 9-3 run of their own heading into the final timeout, which would be enough to survive the Thunders' surge. Senior Bryson Butrick also chipped in with 10 points. After starting the season 0-5, the Tigers are now 6-2 in their last eight games.
"This win is big for us and puts us one game within .500 and that's our goal right now," said Miller. "We're just fighting tooth and nail every possession and trying to get ourselves in a good place."
Nodaway Valley had four players in double figures in points, with Rohlmeier tallying 14 and Conn with 13, while senior Blake Bohannon and sophomore Preston Jenkins both had 10. You can check out the full interview with Coach Miller below: