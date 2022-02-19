(Rosendale) -- The East Atchison girls basketball team relied on a milestone night from Natalie Hedlund and an early cushion to hang for a hard-fought win over King City in a District 16 quarterfinal matchup.
The East Atchison Wolverines (16-11) extend their win streak to four games after jumping out to an 8-6 lead after one quarter, a lead they would never surrender for the rest of the game on their way to a 48-40 win over the King City Wildkats (12-13).
"It's a big win, anytime you get to the post season teams play a little bit harder, and baskets are a little harder to come by sometimes," East Atchison Head Coach Dustin Barnes told KMA Sports. "Whenever you got a situation where you're letting a team that's a scrappy as King City hang around, you know you're going to be in for a tough second half."
In the Wolves quarterfinal win, junior Natalie Hedlund was the heart of the offense and secured her 1,000th-career point with her final free throw that helped ice the game late, finishing with 19 points.
"We thought that they might come out in a different defense that would sort of push us down low, because we know that that's where our taller girls are and we've worked on plays to adjust to that," Hedlund said.
"The girls did a good job of getting her the ball up the floor, we knew that they were going to run a little junk defense at times, and they came out and did that a few times and we had some things ready for it and got some good looks off of that," Barnes said. "The girls just did a good job of executing the game plan and setting the screens for Natalie that she needed, and she knocked down the ones that she needed to, the big ones."
Combing the Wolves' ability to penetrate with some tough defense, they had managed to pull away to a 10-point, 22-12 lead at halftime.
"We were trying to take away as many of the driving opportunities as we could, because they like to get to the basket and cause us foul trouble," Barnes said. "I felt like we did a good job of getting in some gaps and getting our hands on some passes, stealing and some skips."
However, the Wolves would let King City hang around as they had missed opportunities down low and at the free-throw line in the first half. The Wildkats cut East Atchison's lead in half after junior Taryn Hunter drilled a three-pointer giving King City a 5-0 run to start the third.
"We talked about the first three minutes of the second half being important, we could go up by 15, or they could cut it to five, and it would be a game, and they cut it to five, and it was," Barnes said.
The Wildkats would use a 13-11 third period to draw themselves back within striking distance down eight with a quarter to play and would only draw it closer after Hunter drilled her second three-pointer of the night to cut the deficit to five. However, that's as close as the Wildkats would get as Sophie Martin responded with her own three sparking a 7-2 run.
"Every possession is important in the postseason, every possession," Barnes said. "So you got to fight for it, you got to control the ball, you got to value the ball, and they came back and they did that well."
Despite best efforts from Hunter and freshman Zoe Tunks to keep the Wildkats within striking distance, redemption at the free-throw line for Hedlund and the Wolves sinking six from the stripe would cement an 11-point lead with just over a minute remaining.
"In the second half, they got some shots up and those were some pretty good shots that we weren't expecting because they didn't have those in the first half," Hedlund said. "They wanted it, and I think that they came out, but we just showed that we wanted it more and we got the win."
Hedlund would also finish with seven rebounds, while Claire Martin chipped in with eight points and snagged a team-high 11 rebounds. Additionally, Tommie Lee Martin had six points, while Sophie Martin finished with five. Hunter would pace King City with 16 points and six rebounds, while Tunks finished with nine points. Fulvia Cappai chipped in seven.
While King City's season comes to a close, East Atchison will now gear up for a matchup with top-seeded Bishop LeBlond on Tuesday, a team East Atchison had a tough 69-24 loss to back in December.
"They're a talented team, we played them in the district championship game last year and they've gotten better," Barnes said. "I'm hoping that we can get a few things tightened up from that first time we played them, just handle the ball, be able to get our looks, and take our chances."
You can catch the full video interviews with Natalie Hedlund and Head Coach Dustin Barnes below.