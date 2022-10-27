(Tarkio) -- The best season in the history of East Atchison volleyball isn't over yet.
The Wolves made sure of that on Thursday with a 25-14, 25-27, 25-18, 25-16 four-set win over St. Joseph Christian in a Class 1 State Sectional.
"Our girls have worked really hard this season," Coach Madison Hagey said. "I know one of our goals from the beginning was to win a sectional."
"It's amazing," senior Natalie Hedlund said. "We've gone further than we ever had. Playing at home during a state sectional game is amazing."
Hedlund was amazing herself on Thursday night, totaling 26 kills, including 12 in the first set.
"We work on connections a lot," she said. "If it's there, it's there. It was there. We saw a single block, which isn't what we are used to. We adjusted to that and put it to play."
"Natalie is a fantastic player," Hagey said of Hedlund. "When she's on, she's on. Believe it or not, that's not her best match. She has more to come."
The Wolves (31-6) used Hedlund's big first frame to cruise to a 25-14 set victory.
St. Joseph Christian won a hotly-contested frame in set two, staving off a set point to even the match at one apiece.
The Wolves used a late surge in the third set, outscoring St. Joseph Christian 17-10 down the stretch.
In set four, the Wolves scored the first three and never trailed, securing their spot as one of the final eight left in Class 1.
"I don't want to stop practicing with these girls," Hedlund said. "I want to keep going. Another win means another game we get to go to."
Tommi Martin complemented Hedlund's offensive excellence with 13 kills.
"The cross (shots) were open," Martin said. "Claire (Martin) and I were working. We were just trying to get the crosses and kills."
Setter Claire Martin constantly fed Hedlund and Tommi Martin. The savvy setter finished the night with 46 assists.
"I was seeing a lot of great passes from my back row," she said. "I wanted our offense to be fast so I could get it to my hitter."
Lizzie Schlueter added seven kills to the Wolves offense.
It was a well-rounded performance for East Atchison -- hitting, serving and defensively.
Tessa Rolf served six aces, Schlueter led the team in blocks with four, and Emilee Caudill barely let anything hit the floor with 29 digs.
"Our girls have experience in this match," Hagey said. "That led to them playing better. We keep track of errors in-game, so we know what we can do better in the match."
Hagey and her team has taken the East Atchison volleyball program to new heights. They can continue that ascension Saturday when they meet Santa Fe in a Class 1 quarterfinal at 1 PM on KMA 960.
The Lady Chiefs (24-5-4) are a perennial Class 1 power. They were the third-place finishers last year.
"I know Santa Fe has experience in the postseason," Hagey said. "That gives them an upper hand, but the players we have are going to give them a run for their money. It's going to take good attackers and get our hitters in system."
"We're going to have to want it more than them," Hedlund said. "We just have to bring it."
Click below to view full interviews with Hedlund, Tommi Martin, Claire Martin and Coach Hagey.