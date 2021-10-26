(Council Bluffs) -- One of the most proud volleyball programs in the state of Iowa will end a four-year drought from the state tournament. Bishop Heelan Catholic (20-16) rebounded from a first-set loss to take a four-set win over Lewis Central (19-16) in a 4A regional final on Tuesday night.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
The Crusaders will appear in their 24th state tournament, ending a four-year stretch without a trip to Cedar Rapids. And they will do it after shaking off a disconnected first set to win 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 over the upstart Titans.
“This is a huge step for this program,” Heelan head coach Lauren Brobst said. “The girls are putting in the work every single day and working as hard as they can. It paid off tonight.”
Lewis Central rolled in the opening set, using four aces and three blocks to take the advantage. However, Heelan eventually found their stride midway through the second set. After trailing for much of the frame, the Crusaders took their first lead at 20-19 and scored five of the final six to win a tight battle.
Heelan led for much of the third, but Lewis Central battled back to take a brief 19-18 lead. Heelan, again, finished on a strong streak with seven of the final 10. After nine early ties in the fourth and final stanza, Heelan pulled away with a 5-0 run and virtually traded points the rest of the way.
“We kind of went back to the basics,” Brobst said. “That’s what we focused on the last four or five days in practice, executing our game plan and going to the hitters that were hot. It worked.”
Freshman Maliyah Hacker was particularly hot, slamming in 11 kills on 20 swings while hitting a team-best .400 efficiency. Lauren LaFleur and Joslyn Verzal added nine kills apiece while Maddie LaFleur (18) and Maddie Gengler (16) combined on 34 assists. Gengler and Ava Higman led the defense with 11 digs each.
For Lewis Central, it ended their six-match win streak and was just their seventh loss in the past 24 matches, following a slow start to the season.
“We always believed we would get here,” Coach Mike Bond said. “It was just a matter of what point in the season we would get here. I’m really pleased they were playing their best volleyball at the end. We’re a very young team, so we’ll take this feeling and use it in the offseason to get better and learn what it is that we need to do to get to the next match.”
The Titans were led by Maddie Bergman and Anna Galles, who had 11 kills apiece. Karly Brown added 22 assists and Brooke Larsen finished with 15 dimes. Brown and Galles were the only two seniors that played on Tuesday.
“In volleyball, it comes down to serving and passing,” Bond added. “They won that match tonight. They out-served us and out-passed us. Our offense depends on us to pass and that broke down tonight for a while. It picked back up at the end, but we just ran out of time.”
Heelan is the No. 8 seed in the 4A tournament and will play top-seeded Western Dubuque next Monday at 4:00 PM. Regardless of the draw, Coach Brobst wasn’t interested in doing much more than celebrating the win.
“Honestly, I’m just trying to savor this moment,” she said. “I will tackle that tomorrow.”
Check out full video interviews with Coach Brobst and Coach Bond below.