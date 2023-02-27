(Sioux City) -- The Bishop Heelan Catholic girls basketball team is back in Des Moines, where they will face a familiar opponent.
The Crusaders (22-2) are making their 13th appearance at the state tournament and fourth in the last five years.
"We're pretty excited," Bishop Heelan Catholic head coach Darron Koolstra tells KMA Sports. "These kids put in the effort and hard work to get there."
The Crusaders are used to making noises at state. They were a state runner-up last year and a state champion in 2020.
"We have high expectations," Koolstra said. "One of our goals this year was to get to the state championship game. We've played a tough schedule. That prepared us for the tournament trail. We want to play our best basketball right now. The kids responded well to the schedule and season."
The Crusaders got to the state tournament with their 22nd consecutive win -- a 42-22 victory over Spencer in a Class 4A regional final Tuesday night.
Heelan's stingy defense made life difficult for Spencer.
"We felt we had the athletes to get out on their 3-point shooters," Koolstra said. "We held their two leading scorers to six points. It was an all-around team effort."
The Crusaders pride themselves on defense. According to BCMoore, Heelan's defense ranks No. 9 in Class 4A.
"We identify shooters," Koolstra said. "Our younger kids do a great job on the scout team. We do a great job on defense. We make it difficult for the other team to execute what they want offensively."
Offensively, junior Brooklyn Stanley leads the way. Stanley averages 14.0 points per game and shoots at a 48.5% clip. Jada Newberg (10.6 PPG, 44.1%), Kenley Meis (9.0 PPG, 40.1%), Abby Lee (8.9 PPG, 56.6%) and Lauryn Peck (8.2 PPG, 34.0%) also contribute to a Heelan offense that ranks second in 4A in points per game (63.3 PPG).
Heelan's return marks another matchup with Cedar Rapids, Xavier. Tuesday night's showdown marks the third between the schools in the last year. Xavier beat Heelan in last year's state title game and handed them a 62-54 loss in their season opener on November 26th.
"We know each other pretty well," Koolstra said. "We knew we were going to play each other, but we hoped it would be on Saturday night rather than Tuesday. They've exposed our weaknesses. It's no secret we've panicked against their pressure. We have to relax and have a little more confidence."
Calmly cracking Xavier's pressure defense is easier said than done, but it's the Crusaders' top priority Tuesday night.
"That's given us headaches," Koolstra said. "We have to rebound well and handle their pressure."
Heelan/Xavier is a 5 PM tip Tuesday evening. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Koolstra.