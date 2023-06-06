(KMAland) -- Officials with the Missouri River Activities Conference have released their all-conference soccer teams for the 2023 season.
On the girls side, Bishop Heelan leads the way with eight first-team nods. Those nods came from Trelyn White (forward), Jada Newberg (forward), Lauryn Peck (midfielder), Brooklyn Stanley (midfielder), Maddie Gengler (defender), Liz De los Santos (defender), Marin Frazee (defender) and Lauren LaFleur (goalkeeper).
Abraham Lincoln had four on the first team: Liberty Bates (forward), Jazmin Martinez Rangel (midfielder), Alli Smith (midfielder) and Trista Baker (defender).
Sioux City West's Jaida Douch was also a first-team choice.
Sioux City North had a league-best four boys selected to the first team: Michael Avery (forward), Isaac Rogel (midfielder), Luke Soldati (defender) and Caleb Cross (goalkeeper).
Bishop Heelan and Abraham Lincoln put three apiece on the first team. Heelan's choices were Sergio Mijangos (forward), Alejandro Suarez (midfielder) and George Tsiobanos (defender) while Irving Cruz (forward), Jonathon Amador (midfielder) and Logan Vargas (defender) were the choices for AL.
Sioux City East's Beni Puelele (forward) and Jack Conlon (defender) were selected, along with LeMars' Jovany Kabongo (midfielder).
View the full list of honorees below.