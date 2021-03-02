(St. Louis) -- Drake’s Shanquan Hemphill, Joseph Yesufu and Roman Penn and Northern Iowa’s Bowen Born picked up season honors from the Missouri Valley Conference on Tuesday.
Hemphill was picked as the league’s Newcomer of the Year while Yesufu is the Sixth Man of the Year. Penn was named an All-MVC First Team member. Born, meanwhile, was named the league’s top freshman.
Hemphill was picked to the second team, and UNI’s Austin Phyfe was named third team All-MVC. Born, Hemphill and Drake’s Darnell Brodie landed on the All-Newcomer Team while Born and teammate Nate Heise were picked to the All-Freshman Team. Hemphill was also tabbed to the All-Defensive Team.
View the complete release from the MVC linked here.