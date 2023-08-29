(Glenwood) -- Glenwood volleyball opened its 2023 home Hawkeye Ten slate with a sweep of Shenandoah on Tuesday night.
The Rams (8-1) shook off a slow start in the first set to grab the 25-18, 25-14, 25-11 win over Shenandoah (0-1).
"We were pretty excited to get on the court," Glenwood head coach Paula Carman said. "Overall, everyone played solid. That was a huge contributor to staying on top in all three sets."
The Rams trailed early in the first set but finished the frame with 10 of the final 13 points to win 25-20, taking a 1-0 lead in the match.
"We have the tendency to start slow," Carman said. "We got the bugs and kinks worked out. Once we settle in, we're balanced."
Glenwood briefly trailed in the second set and ended the stanza with a 10-3 spurt. The Rams left little doubt in set three, never trailing.
Junior Charley Hernandez led the Rams' offensive attack with 16 kills.
"I think we played well as a team," Hernandez said. "We had every piece of our game down. I really looked at the block and saw lots of crosses (shots). Then I switched up and went to line (shots)."
"She's a worker," Carman said of Hernandez. "Her motor goes non-stop. She loves to get after it."
Danika Arnold and Ilsa Kemling had five kills each, while Zoie Carda and Olivia Hanover posted four kills each.
"Everybody was out there for each other," Carman said. "They played well together, and everybody did their part.
Setter Allison Koontz kept the offense in system with 38 assists.
"I think she was dialed in," Carman said of Koontz. "She's a worker. I think her game is improving every time we come out."
Hernandez led the Rams in digs with 14, while Rylie Kendall had nine. Hanover and Hadley Carman added eight scoops apiece.
Ashlynn Hodges had six kills for Shenandoah. The Fillies look for their first win Thursday night when they host Creston.
Glenwood is now 9-1. The Rams return to play at their home tournament on Saturday.
View the full interviews with Hernandez and Coach Carman below.