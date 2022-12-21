(Shenandoah) -- Blake Herold's lifelong dream of playing sports at the next level came true on Wednesday. And it came while making a little Shenandoah High School history.
Herold signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Kansas on Wednesday.
"It means a lot," Herold said. "It took a lot of hard work to get here that nobody knows about. I hope people see that and follow in my footsteps."
Herold always knew he wanted to play sports as long as he could. There was a time where he was unsure if it would be football, though.
"I didn't realize it until junior year," he said. "Too see it be football is something I've always wanted now that I think about it. It's cool to see it pay off."
Herold is Shenandoah's first Division I football signee since KMA Sports Hall of Famer Todd Millikan inked with Nebraska in 1985.
"It means a lot for to me start something up again," he said. "Hopefully, more people follow in my footsteps."
Herold -- who will play on the defensive line at Kansas -- joins a Jayhawk program that went 6-6 this year and reached a bowl game for the first time since 2008.
"There's a new era at Kansas," Herold said. "It's going to be a great four or five years for me there. I'll keep lifting and working hard. It's nothing I'm not used to. I'll do what the coaches tell me to do. I trust them and they trust me."
