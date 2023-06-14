(Coon Rapids) -- Cal Heydon is a name you'll hear for the next few baseball seasons.
The rising sophomore from Coon Rapids-Bayard is having a stellar start to his second prep season both at the plate and on the mound. Those performances recently earned Heydon the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week accolade.
Heydon was a force at the plate last week with 14 hits in 21 attempts. He had a knack for extra-base knocks with three doubles, three triples and one homer while driving in 10 runs. He also pitched nine innings, allowing only one hit and zero earned runs while striking out 14.
His successes have helped the Crusaders get off to a 15-2 start.
"I'm feeling good," Heydon said. "I've been seeing the ball well. My confidence has been up. That's helped me."
Heydon had every right to enter the season with confidence after a strong season as an eighth-grader last year. He hit a team-best .454 with 40 RBI last season. This year, he has a .534 average with 25 RBI in 58 at-bats.
"I don't think about knocking people in," he said. "I just hit the ball. Putting the ball in play is all you can do. Letting it fly and staying positive is the best thing."
Heydon hasn't shied away from being on the attack offensively.
"I like to hunt my pitch right away," he said. "Earlier in the season, I wasn't dialed in. Lately, I've been sitting. If it's not there, I adapt and battle."
On the mound, Heydon has a 2-1 record with a 2.37 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings. He's a part of a stellar CRB pitching staff that also features Kolby Culbertson, Lance Clayburg, Cade Behrens and Jacob Estrada.
"It's been a big learning moment," Heydon said about his time on the mound. "I'm learning from (Culbertson and Clayburg) and wanting to be like them. They've had success. I want to continue that."
The Crusaders hope to continue their success Wednesday night when they face Ogden.
"If we can throw strikes, our defense can make outs," Heydon said. "We can't be set on a certain game. It's about the next one, keeping our heads down and keep working at trying to get better."
Hear the full interview with Heydon below.