(Logan) -- Following a dominant 2022 run to the state tournament, the Logan-Magnolia softball team has its sights set on another successful season in 2023.
The Panthers went 25-0 in the regular season last year before falling in the first round of the state tournament. Since then, they’ve been working hard to get back to the same spot.
“The girls have really been focused on refilling some key spots,” Logan-Magnolia head coach Rick McHugh said. “We’ve had good turnouts at our open gyms. I gotta pat them on the back, because they’ve had some success in golf and track and soccer this year, but they’re making sure they’re getting their time into softball also in these first couple weeks. So, I’ve been really pleased with their attitude and commitment.”
One of the biggest catalysts for Logan-Magnolia’s winning ways last year was pitcher Abby Hiatt.
Hiatt went 25-0 in her sophomore campaign with an earned run average (ERA) of just 1.11. In 151 total innings, she allowed just 55 hits and struck out 223 batters.
Now an upperclassman, Hiatt looks to be even more dominant in her junior season.
“We’re expecting [a lot] from Abby,” McHugh said. “She stepped up as an eighth grader, did very well, kind of proved herself as a freshman, but last year she really had a breakout season. She just really took control, had a couple of new pitches that we worked in. She still has one that she’s trying to finetune and that’s her changeup. I think if she gets that, she’s just gonna be deadly. The speed she can put on a ball, and then to drop that down 10-15 miles per hour, it’s gonna just be phenomenal for her.”
With Hiatt mowing down batters from the circle, Logan-Magnolia will also bring back some firepower at the plate.
Macanna Guritz is back for her senior season, coming off a 2022 season in which she solidified herself as one of Logan-Magnolia’s most dangerous hitters.
Guritz had a batting average of .412 last year, with a whopping 42 RBI, which was 20 more than anyone else on the team.
Now committed to play softball at Morningside University, Guritz looks to make her mark during her final season in a Panther uniform.
“We’re just expecting [Guritz] to do what she does,” McHugh said. “She’s got one of the smoothest swings… It's effortless. That’s the way she plays. She goes up there, she knows what her role is, she’s a great leader for the team. I don’t know what else you can say. She’s so relaxed, so ready to go. I’m thankful she’s on our side, that’s for sure.”
Having so much returning talent can cause a team to overlook the little things, but that’s not the way Logan-Magnolia plans to operate this year.
“Our goals are always the same,” McHugh said. “We definitely wanna win conference and then we always wanna set ourselves up to make a run at the end of the year to go to state… but we have to be ready every night. Our first goal is gonna be to come and play every night. That’s ultimately what we want. We want to make sure we compete and put ourselves in the position to win ballgames.”
The Panthers entered the 2022 state tournament with a 28-0 record, but failed to win a single game there. This time around, they hope to make some noise at the biggest stage.
“I think we’ve got a sour taste in our mouths,” McHugh said. “Getting them back [to state], you kind of have that feel of ‘Now I feel comfortable, I know what we need to do.’ We know this year’s gonna go differently. It was a very enjoyable season last year, but we know we had some bounces go our way that may not go our way this year. We just wanna play our best ball at the end of the year and we feel we’ve got some unfinished business.”
Logan-Magnolia kicks off its season with a home date against Kuemper Catholic Monday.
Click below to hear the full interview with McHugh from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.